Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Naval Outpost Onitsha, Anambra state has described as false alleged killing of two of its personnel during a gun duel with suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Some publications had reported two Naval personnel were killed at Awkuzu during a gun duel with suspected members of the pro-Biafran group.

The Commander Officer, Adekunle Okeniyi, in a statement, however said six suspected IPOB members died while others suffered serious injury during a repel attack by the troops.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Naval Outpost, Onitsha has been drawn to some false publications that on the 9th August 2001, two naval personnel were killed at Awkuzu during a gun duel with suspected Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Anambra state.

“The Naval Outpost Onitsha clearly refutes this fake news and wishes to state categorically that none of own personnel suffered any casualty during the gun duel.

“Rather, the troops fought gallantly and were able to repel the attack which resulted in the loss of six suspected IPOB members while others suffered serious injury.

“For the avoidance of doubt the Naval Outpost Onitsha calls for an immediate halt to the circulation of this fake news and wishes to advise the general public to disregard this fake news.”