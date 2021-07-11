Advertisement

The Governor of Imo State, Dist. Senator Hope Uzodimma on Thursday paid an official visit to the officers and men of the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze and those of 211 Quick Response Group (QRG) of the Nigerian Air Force, Naze all in Owerri, Imo State, over the death of their personnel who lost their lives recently during encounter with bandits, trying to ensure that Imo State is peaceful.

It was also an opportunity for the governor to express condolences of the State Government on behalf of the people of Imo State to the families and relations of the fallen heroes.

Speaking at the Army Command Headquarters Obinze, Governor Uzodimma assured the officers and soldiers that he will accord “all necessary support that will boost their moral, increase their commitment and consequently bring out from them a lasting solution to the crisis that bedeviled the state in the past months.”

In the same vein, at the 211 Quick Response Group of the Nigerian Air Force, Naze Owerri, the Governor told the officers and airmen that he had “come to appreciate their good works in Imo State and to commend them on the successes they recorded in the past months over the crisis that engulfed the state following activities of characters involved in banditry, kidnapping as well as those of the unknown gunmen.”

“We are here to condole with you for those that lost their dear ones during the period,” he added.

The Governor used the opportunity of the visit to reassure the Army and the Air Force (two departments of the Arm Forces) that the Government and people of Imo State are behind them in all their activities and are “poised now and always to accommodate them and give them warm reception at all times.”

The Governor said: “We are with you in bereavement, gallantry and in dispensation of your work.”

He commended them on the efficient and professional manner they have been handling and carrying out their businesses and conducting themselves, particularly, the professional manner they displayed in dispossessing the kidnappers of their activities in Imo State.

The Governor reiterated that the visit was to re-commit the State over her willingness to support the Armed Forces at all times and to provide affordable assistance that will help boost their moral and increase their commitment to the service of the nation.

“I want to assure you that Imo State Government, the Federal Government, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armd Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the Governor of Imo State are behind you in your activities and operations in Imo State.”

The Governor thanked them on behalf of Imo people for bringing back peace to Imo State “as people now go about their normal businesses, sleep with their two eyes closed without fear of molestation and harassment.”

“Imo people are very happy with your performance,” he said and prayed for God’s protection and guidance as the officers and their personnel continue to discharge their duties in Imo.

Appreciating the Governor’s visit, the Commandant, 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze, Brig-Gen. Raymond Utsaha described the visit as “a clear indication of the Governor’s sterling and outstanding leadership qualities and his dedication to the service of the nation.”

On behalf of the officers and air men of the Air Force, the Commandant, Group Capt. Idowu Ayo appreciated the support and encouragement of the Governor and also described his visit as a great moral booster.

Both Commandants prayed for a successful tenure of the Governor in Imo State.

Highlights of the visit were the presentation of Cheques and some materials to the next-of-kin of the fallen heroes of both departments of the Military.