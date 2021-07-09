Advertisement

The leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has named Immigration Law Expert, Simon Ekpa as his replacement on Radio Biafra.

In a statement obtained by 9NEWS NIGERIA, Ekpa said “it is honour, and at the same time, a call to service, a call to serve Biafra nation and a call to serve lovers of freedom.”

Simon Ekpa

He noted that he is just a servant and Nnamdi Kanu will continue to lead the struggle from where ever he is.

The statement reads,

“Our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi on this day, 8th of July 2021 directed that I, Simon Ekpa should start broadcasting from Radio Biafra with immediate effect.

“On this note, it is honour, and at the same time, a call to service, a call to serve Biafra nation and a call to serve lovers of freedom.

This task, i will do with everything in me to see that we maintain the momentum and the legacy of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB.

“I will serve with everything in me and i will double my effort in media, diplomacy and otherwise to the best interest of Biafra people.

“I am just a servant and i will serve.

Our leader will continue to lead this struggle from where ever he is.

“I am Simon Ekpa, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s disciple on Biafra restoration.

9NEWS NIGERIA had reported the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the remand of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu till July 26, 2021 following his arrest.

The Department of State Services (DSS) took Kanu to court on Tuesday same day his arrest was announced.

Kanu was re-arraigned on charges bordering on alleged treason.

Justice Binta Nyako said he is to be remanded in DSS custody pending the determination of his trial.

The IPOB leader appeared in court without his lawyer or any member of his defence team.

Kanu told the court that he decided to go underground because his house was raided but he was able to escape.

He said if he had not escaped, he might have been killed like other members of the group.

The judge, who advised him not to feel discomfiture to stand his trial, urged him to get across to his lawyer for the trial.

Kanu was first arrested on October 14, 2015, and arraigned on 11-count charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others.

–

Source: https://9newsng.com/breaking-nnamdi-kanu-names-immigration-law-expert-ekpa-as-replacement-on-radio-biafra/