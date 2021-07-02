Advertisement

The Defence Headquarters has announced the arrest of a suspected member of the Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) reportedly sent on a mission to Lagos.

The spokesman of the Defence, Brig. Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, told reporters in Abuja yesterday that the arrest of Ibrahim Musa was made during standing patrols and raid operations at strategic areas in in Sango Otta, Ogun State.

He said intelligence report revealed that Ibrahim was on a mission to Lagos to acquire certain items for ISWAP’s operations in Maiduguri, Borno State.

“The troops sustained operational activities to forestall activities of vandals on NNPC pipelines at Gaun, Akute, Wawa I and II and Mabgero areas,” he said

Onyeuko also disclosed that the troops acting on intelligence, arrested one Oyeshola Saheed, for illegal oil bunkering activity at Alimosho NNPC pipeline.

“However, he named one Mr Akanbi as the sponsor and financier of bunkering activities in the area.

“Both vehicles and equipment used for their operations were recovered and handed over to appropriate agency for necessary action,’’ he said.

He said the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, had engaged with retired military generals in the Southwest as part of his non-kinetic engagements. (NAN)