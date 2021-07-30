Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Lionel Messi has arrived in Barcelona, as he prepares to pen a new five-year contract at Camp Nou, according to Sport.

The deal is worth in the region of £250,000 a week.

Advertisement

Messi is currently a free agent, as his old contract expired.

The 34-year-old has been on holiday since helping Argentina win the Copa America earlier this month, but has returned to Barcelona on Wednesday.

He already has a verbal agreement with the LaLiga giants over the new deal, which will see him take a 50% pay cut.

See also Willian Turns Down New Deal With Chelsea And Set To Move To Arsenal

Messi is expected to put pen to paper within the next week.

The 10-time LaLiga winner has scored 672 goals in 778 appearances for Barca in all competitions, including 38 goals in 47 appearances during the 2020/2021 campaign