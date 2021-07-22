Advertisement

A Court hearing over the extradition of embattled Yoruba Nation Agitator Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho failed to hold on Wednesday at Benin Republic, throwing the process into uncertainty.

The Nation reports Igboho was arrested at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday night.

He has been held by operatives of Brigade criminelle in Cotonou.

Yoruba nation agitators who gathered at the court premises in Cotonou to catch a glimpse of Igboho left disappointed.

The self-acclaimed freedom fighter was not brought to Court for the hearing by the Beninoise authorities.

The Court where the hearing was to take place is called parquet.

A source told The Nation on Wednesday night the extradition case would be tough for Federal Government to win because his wife, Ropo, with whom he was arrested is a German citizen and Igboho had filed for political asylum over a week ago.

The source further stated the Extradition Treaty of 1984 between Togo, Nigeria, Ghana and Republic of Benin excludes political fugitives from extradition.

It was learnt efforts were ongoing over the extradition process to avoid a diplomatic row between Nigeria and Benin Republic.

Igboho’s spokesman, Olayomi Koiki in a live broadcast on Wednesday night, said: “At this point we cannot back down, all the lawyers are working tirelessly for his freedom”

“Let us continue to pray for Chief Sunday Igboho, the Yoruba movement hasn’t stopped.”

