Gradually, the gale of conspiracies surrounding the supposed fracas that followed the selection process of the gubernatorial candidate for the All Progressive Grand Alliance [APGA] party appear leaking into the public arena as the dust settles.

Information available to 247ureports.com reveals the principal actor in the unfolding and/or expanding divide in the APGA, Hon. Umeoji is an in-law to the supposed factional chairman [Jude Okeke] of the other APGA faction that was quickly put together following the disqualification of Hon. Umeoji by the Chief Victor Oye led APGA during the screening exercise for the APGA gubernatorial primary election.

Jude Okeke is married to Hon. Umeoji’s sister.

The relationship between Hon. Umeoji and Jude Okeke sheds light to the hurried nature – Jude Okeke convened a National Executive Council [NEC] at a hotel lobby at Utako, Abuja to announce the suspension of the national chairman of the APGA – without regards to its legality. The announcement was made within 24hours of the disqualification of Hon. Umeoji.

Beyond the hurried assemblage of a NEC meeting in Abuja, legal experts have discounted the NEC meeting as not legally constituted – since only the national chairman of the party has the legal authority to convene a NEC meeting. It was also understood that the members of APGA NEC comprises of the State Governor, all elected and politically appointed officers under APGA both legislators and councillors, Board of Trustee members, and others. The number of members that populate the NEC is estimated at 680. But a head count of the members assembled at the hotel in Utako, Abuja was less than 50.

The members at the State Assembly in Anambra who appeared aggrieved by the supposed disqualification of Hon. Umeoji are also hedged on parochial considerations. One of the more vocal supporters at State Assembly who goes by the “street” name, Money Man is an in law to Hon Umeoji’s sister – Ada Zenith.

Ada Zenith – who is bankrolling the campaign of Hon. Umeoji – is a direct player in the unfolding divide within the APGA. Money Man is married to the sister of Ada Zenith’s husband.

