The Traditional ruler of Jaba, the Kpop Ham of Jaba Chiefdom in Kaduna State, Jonathan Danladi Gyet Maude, has been abducted.

Maude was abducted by bandits in Nasarawa State.

A source told our correspondent that the monarch, who is over 80 years, was abducted at his farm.

“We are yet to receive any call from the abductors,” he said.

Maude has been the traditional ruler of Ham (Jaba) Chiefdom since 1974.

Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the abduction.

He said Maude was abducted around Panda in Nasarawa State while visiting his farm.

The development comes two weeks after Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, Emir of Kajuru in Kaduna was abducted.

The monarch was released after 24 hours in custody but 13 members of his family who were abducted were not freed.

The bandits had demanded a N200 million ransom.