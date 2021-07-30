Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A medical doctor with the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Prof. Obi Nwosu has declared that the YPP candidate in Anambra state Nov. 6 guber election, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah would have an easy ride to the Government House, Awka.

Nwosu, a top member of Federation of Old Nnewi Division (FOND), said it had been the prayer and conscious efforts of the FOND to see that the next Governor of Anambra State came from its zone.

He said that the just concluded primary elections by the political parties in the State which had been engulfed in crises further strengthened the opportunity for the YPP as the most peace political party in Anambra to be a party to beat.

” For a long time now, we haven’t seen what is as bad as what is happening in the political circle in Anambra. It has never happened before. We are no longer practicing democracy. What the APC did, for instance, to produce its governorship candidate can never be described as democracy. Something is wrong somewhere.

“And then if you go to APGA, you have the same confusion. So, I’m suspecting something unusual. If you go to the PDP, as usual, their umbrella is torn to shreds and can no longer contain them.

“YPP is the only peaceful political party where the youths and other segments of the party population have agreed to produce one person and the party has not had any conflict. I put all these parties on the table and I can tell you what is going to happen,” Nwosu said.

He said he is not a partisan politician but that he took a close look at what happened politically in his environment. The noted that even an APC delegate in his ward told him that there was no APC primary election.

He further noted that Sen. Chris Ngige, Minister for Labour and Productivity as a leader of the APC in Anambra state also confirmed in his comments and report that there was no APC primary in the state.

He said that the Managing Director Director of National Inland Waterways Authority, Chief George Moghalu who was an aspirant also declared that primary election never took place in the state.

Nwosu, however, said that since YPP was the only peaceful political party in Anambra now that the development was favourable moreso as the candidate of the YPP is from the FOND.

He said that it would have been a difficult task for Nnewi people to make a choice, if more than one candidate had emerged from the zone.

“YPP believes in internal democracy and that is why it conveniently produced a candidate in the person of Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah without crisis. Nobody complained. We must support him to become the next Governor of Anambra State. Old Nnewi Division deserves it.

“This is the zone that produced late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu-aspirant; the Senate President of this country, late Dr Nwafor Orizu; First Aviation Minister in Nigeria, Chief Mbazuluike Amechi; late Jerome Udoji and a whole lot of other distinguished personalities. We deserve a Governor, ” he submitted.

According to him, Nnewi in 1963 population census in Nigeria was recorded as the second largest single town in the Old Eastern Region, adding that this was enough reason to support an Nnewi man to be the next governor of the state.