By Favour Goodness

Anambra state government says none of its workers were sacked for supporting any guber aspirant in the concluded All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) primary ahead of Nov. 6 gubernatorial poll in the state.

Chief Primus Odili, Chief of Staff to the Governor in a statement on Awka on Saturday said, such sacked staff should come up with verifiable proof.

“No appointed person were sacked for supporting any Aspirant in APGA,” he said

He said that names of those who participated in contrary primaries which will bring disunity in APGA were submitted and backed with pictorial evidence.

Odili said “If there is anybody who has received letter of sack from his office or signed by him, the person can present such, so he will know how and when it emanated”.

According to him, APGA has already constituted a peace and reconciliation committee to investigate and make peace or make recommendations.

“They are still seating, planning and trying to restore APGA in one family with one voice.

“If there will be sack or punishments of any sought and any reason, it will be based on letter submitted by the Committee to the Governor , approved by EXCO, then his office as Chief of Staff will act accordingly,” Odili said.

He assured APGA that the Party will come out stronger after the Committee which he is a member finish sitting and working on providing agreed and workable formula.