The time has come for all leaders in Imo State to join hands with the government to restore security and peace in the state.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State dropped that hint and more Tuesday in Abuja when speaking with State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the state of insecurity in Imo.

“Only me cannot restore security in Imo State. I cannot guarantee security alone in the state. And that is why I am engaging the traditional rulers, the Town Unions, the Church leaders, the youth and women, to ensure that together we brainstorm on how we can secure our state,” Governor Uzodimma said.

However, the Governor regretted that most leaders in the country in general and Sout East in particular are not speaking out as should be expected of them on the (in)security development in the country and the region.

He said it was expected that leaders who had held critical positions in Nigeria should have been at the forefront of the condemnation of the criminality that is giving vent to insecurity in parts of the country and of late the South East.

Governor Uzodimma noted, for instance, that past Senate Presidents, House of Representatives Speakers, Ministers, Governors and the likes should have been holding town hall meetings with the people in their localities to draw their attention to the dangers of what criminal elements in our midts are doing to abridge the peace of the society

They must do so in the spirit of patriotism and for national interest.

His words: “Leaders must speak out. And the time to speak out is now. This is not about politics…

If they are not doing so it means covertly or overtly something is not adding up and that obviously affects our national interest.”

The governor maintained that in the spirit of the sovereignty of our country everybody must get involved in solving the security problem confronting us, in national interest, or ensure that those causing the problem for everybody are made to face the law.

He reiterated, in the case of Imo State, that if all the key players come together the problem of insecurity will be over and the state restored to her peaceful status.