The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has congratulated the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE)), Mr. Mustapha Isa, on his re-election as the president of the Guild.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, in a congratulatory letter he personally signed, stated that Mr. Isa’s re-election did not come to him as a surprise.

“Your integrity, dedication, work ethics and outstanding contributions to the Guild and indeed the journalism profession have proven you worthy for another tenure and we pray it continues to take you to greater heights,” the GMD stated.

It would be recalled that Mr. Isa was re-elected as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors at the 2021 Biennial Convention of the Guild which held in Kano last week.