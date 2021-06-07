Advertisement

University of Maiduguri

Department of Mass Communication

Fatherhood is assuming the role of a father and taking the responsibilities of the family as the male gender. Naturally, it is a position destined by God as most religion andthe proposition and concept of a man being the father and to be the head of the family and have higher influence and control over the entire family affairs.

Gone are the days where a Father’s decision becomes the final say without anyone questioning or grumbling, gone are the days where children learn from their parent in silence with total submission, gone are the days when children treat their Fathers like demy gods.

History can recall those days when children follow the good steps of their Father when the family with the influence of the father shape the minds of children, those days when child’s dream is to be like their father, those days when fathers are mentors and role model of their children, those days when a father is a father at home and a father to the entire community by contributing in training, not only his children but also other children in the community. But it is very unfortunate and alarming that those orientations are no more. Can this explain the indiscipline amongst the youths?

Another question that keeps ringing is; what exactly is the factor that engineered this shift in ideology? Is it social media? westernisation or the poor state of the economy.

Well, talking about social media; generally the media is seen to be a factor that always shapes and reshape society through projection and dissemination of ideas in form of information, entertainment, education and advertising, it also plays a role in sharing timely information at a low cost. But on that a survey was conducted by the Royal Society for Public Health asked 14-24 years olds in the UK how the media platforms impacted their health and well-being in the society, they found out that Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram has led to the increased feelings of depression, anxiety, poor body image and loneliness. It has been discovered that social media have much influence in shaping users mindset and occupying much of their time.

This to an extent always counter users morals, societal norms and disregarding are instructions based on how social media reshape their ideology. But that notwithstanding the impact and value of social media cannot be overemphasized.

Westernisation culture and ideology might be considered also in contributing to reducing the values of African culture and traditions. This has no doubt led to a generation of millennials who assume the Western freedom as a Carte Blanche to disrespect parents in some African concept. For instance, the Yoruba tradition demands that when greeting their parent it is expected of them to lie down flat in other to show respect. So also the Hausa tradition demands that when greeting elders especially leaders you are to squat or kneel as a sign of respect so also the Igbo but today the story has changed.

The poor state of the economy; it is believed that the primary role of a father in a family is to cater and protect his family, but in this situation where the economy I not friendly the ability to provide is a big challenge: that alone negate the father’s impact in the family. There was a story of a young girl in the neighbourhood who rebelled against her fathers’ instruction on coming late home, when the girl was asked why she rebelled against her father she said ” the difference between me and my father I age which is just a number because I settle my bill and take good care of my self without the help of anyone in the family “. This is how bad the generation has become.

Parents must take responsibility in other to monitor and take control of the day to day activities of the children in regards to what they watch on the media, the kind of songs they listen to, the kind of place to go ad the kind of friends they keep in other to restore and strengthen the dignity of a father, preserve culture, keeping values an respecting the ancient landmark.