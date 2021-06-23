Advertisement

The intrigues surrounding the gubernatorial primary election process appears to have many folds. This is as the All Progressive Grand Alliance [APGA] gubernatorial primaries scheduled to hold today [June 23] at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, the capital of Anambra State was declared off-limits for all journalists.

The stern looking security men stationed at the entrance of the premises told all journalists that there was an order from “higher ups” for a journalists to be denied access into the primary grounds.

The APGA had suffered numerous false publications sponsored by aggrieved members of the party who were disqualified by the screening committee of the party. Some of the publications which the national chairman of the party had called “fake news” had indicated that the national chairman has been sacked – and that the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC] had rejected APGA’s delegate list. Recently, major national dailies published that the APGA has been barred from producing a candidate in the November 6, 2021 gubernatorial elections.

Meanwhile some journalists who appear to have gained access into the arena indicate that “it is not so”. The say journalists were allowed into the venue.

See the photographs they shared..

Stay tuned