*Umeoji, Ezenwankwo kick*

By Favour Goodness

There is looming crisis in the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA)ahead of Anambra state guber on Nov. 6 as the party has disqualified five aspirants to favour the former CBN governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo to pick its ticket.

The disqualified aspirants are Okwudili Ezenwankwo, Chukwuma Umeoji, Carter Dike, Nonso Okafor and Akachukwu Nwankpo which no reasons for such embarrassment were yet to be made public.

While Umeoji and Ezenwankwo are House of Representatives members, two other disqualified, Dike and Okafor are state Assembly members.

However, Ezenwankwo and Umeoji, both national assembly lawmakers who have swiftly reacted to the purported disqualification, said they had yet to be notified.

It was learnt that the move was aimed ensuring that Prof. Soludo does not have a strong opponent.

Three cleared aspirants, Prof. Soludo, Thank God Ibeh and Damian Okolo will contest the primary election of the party on June 23, which the winner has secretly emergedb before the date.

Reacting, Ezenwankwo, a Frontline contender called on his supporters to remain calm because the Screening Committee set up by the party had yet to the matter public.

“My attention has been drawn to the rumour making round on the social media that some aspirants including myself have been disqualified by the Screening Committee set up by our dear party, All Progressives Grand Alliance for the forth coming governship primary scheduled for June 23, 2021.

“I wish to state categorically that the result of the screening is yet to be published and people should stop preempting it’s outcome.

“Those peddling this falsehood especially one Mr Victor Chigozie Eneh are neither members of the Screening Committee nor that of the National Working Committe of our great party APGA.

“We hereby implore the general public to disregard such publication. It is like a plot to bring unnecessary tension and confusion in our party.

“I look forward to the release of the list by the Committe trusting God for a successful outcome as only Him makes Kings.

Thank you all for your unprecedented support and together we shall make Anambra greater,” Ezenwankwo affirmed.

Reacting also, Umeoji has call for calm by his supporters, describing it as “mere rumour”.

Umeoji who reacted through his media office said, “There has been tumult over the rumoured disqualification of Umeoji, the most popular and leading gubernatorial aspirant of the party ahead of June primaries and November, gubernatorial election in the state.

“We wish to communicate to our pool of supporters, party faithfuls, discerning ndị Anambra, both at home and in the Diaspora who have been calling and texting to authenticate the veracity of the News in the social media space and other microblobgs.

“To the best of our knowledge and information avaliable to us, the Screening Committee of our great party APGA, are yet to make public the result of the Screening as conducted by them according to the party’s guideline.

“The news of the disqualification of Umeoji is as at today a mere rumour and the general public should take note this and stay calm while we await the decision of the party.

“Also, Umeoji has been a loyal and up-to-date member of APGA, He is today, a member of the House Representative, a position he won under the platform of APGA party, he is one of the longest APGA member and a critical financier of the party.

“It will be unfair and desastrous, should the Screening Committee object to disqualify same man who passed through the process in 2018 and was qualified to vie for an election only to be disqualified few years later.

“The Campaign Organisation of Umeoji is not cynical over the plot and rumours of disqualification, rather optimistic of victory at the APGA primaries and the November 6, polls.

“We are no strangers and can never be one under our own roofs – continue with your support, campaigns and prayers for the aspiration of Umeoji while we await the full result and report of the Screening Committee,” it noted. ###