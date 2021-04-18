Advertisement

By E.A. Yankaba

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso over the crisis that characterized the Northwest Zonal Congress in Kaduna last week.

The suspension was contained in a query letter issued to the former Senator by a faction of the party signed by its Secretary, Tsanyawa.

The Peoples’ Democratic Party in Kano is factionalized with the former senator and party leader leading a faction and former Foreign Affairs Minister, Aminu Wali heading the other group.

However, the Northwest Zonal Congress of the PDP in Kaduna last Saturday ended in a fiasco as thugs took over the venue destroying ballot boxes and tearing the ballot papers.

The letter dated April 16th,2021 said Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso was suspended on a three-count charge that includes leading his supporters into a shameful and embarrassing act of thuggery of disrupting the democratic process during the PDP Northwest Zonal Convention of April, 10th, 2021.

‘’That you are also charge of abusing our two serving governors and major Northwest stakeholders present during the convention,’’ said the query letter.

‘’That your supporters have destroyed the election materials on your directives and in your presence.’’

Also in the letter It said the Executive Council meeting held on Thursday 15th April 2021 have unanimously resolved to suspend him and his supporters for three months in accordance with the provision of section 58(1) of the PDP constitution.

The letter added that the former senator is requested to answer the query within 48 hours and state why the provision of section 59(1) (2) (3) and (4) would not be applied against him.