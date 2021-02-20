Advertisement

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) who is also the Chairman of Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha on Friday visited the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma and appealed to Imolites in particular and Nigerians in general not to resist injection of the Covid-19 vaccination about to be commenced in the country.

He stressed that any form of resistance will not be good for the people and advised them to shun anyone who will advise them to the contrary.

The SGF told newsmen that NAFDAC had approved AstraZeneca Oxford Vaccine for use in Nigeria against Covid-19 and that the administration of the vaccine will be to the benefit of all Nigerians.

The PTF Chairman said: “Covid-19 is real and records show that over 110,000,000 people have been infected in Nigeria and it will not be easy to defeat the pandemic if Nigerians do not adhere strictly to the preventive measures of wearing of nose mask, maintaining social distancing, washing their hands, using alcohol base sanitizers and avoiding traveling when not necessary.”

He further informed that Nigeria is expected to receive the NAFDAC approved vaccine before the end of the month.

Mustapha appealed to Nigerians to discard the conspiracy theory surrounding the vaccine and advised them to do the needful “because the virus has destabilized the entire system and economy of the whole world.”

The SGF further used the opportunity of the visit to commend Governor Uzodimma for the good works he is doing in the State, especially in road infrastructure and urged him to continue undeterred.

Earlier, Governor Uzodimma thanked the SGF for finding time to stop by and briefed him on the efforts his administration has been making to deal with the pandemic.

The governor also thanked President Muhammad Buhari for all the support he has extended to the state anytime he sought for his intervention.