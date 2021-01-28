Advertisement

From Ahmad saka, Bauchi

Dindima community in Bauchi Local government has embarked a project trying to exhume a Petroleum truck buried by sand inside the river 67 years ago.

Our correspondent gathered from the community that the truck had an accident 67 years ago and fell inside the river, it remains inside the river up to this time when they are making effort to exhume it and remove it from the River.

Spectators from all walks of life gathered to watch the effort of the people that embarked on the project whether they will succeed or not.

Village Head of Dindima Mallam Sale Ubandoma said he was their tock, see for himself what is going on in the river because he heard that some people came with caterpillar and tools trying to exhume the accident truck,

Ubandoma said he wants to hear from them who allow them to remove the trucks from the River,

He said when the car had an accident a long time ago the people inside the trucks are alive, the accident occurred when construction company are building the famous Dindima river bridge, workers of the construction of the company makes attempt to remove the truck but they failed, because they brought all the working tools needed, unfortunately, a heavy rainfall came in that night the rain overflow they left it there up to this time.

A resident of Dindima 67-year-old Ibrahim Muhammad said “the accident occurred in front of me even though I was between seven to eight years old all effort made to remove the truck failed, because of heavy rain that over flow and buried the truck inside the river”

He said he can recall they were washing their clothes in the river when they saw Petroleum inside the water

One of the people that embarked on the project Muhammadu Dindima said he is selling old vehicles spare parts, they want to remove the truck to see if they will get something useful out of it.

He said they collaborate with a trader from Kano who invested N200, 000 they too invested N200, 000 they are trying to invest more in order to succeed.