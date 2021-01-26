Advertisement

The Kano State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association says it has so far lost three doctors to the coronavirus pandemic while 53 others tested positive in the state.

The state NMA chairman, Dr Usman Ali disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Kano on Monday.

He said some members of the association who recently underwent COVID-19 test, came out positive.

He said the association lost a doctor penultimate Monday which brought the number to three in the state.

He said, “Presently, we have 53 doctors who tested positive to Covid-19 and three doctors who died as a result of the pandemic in Kano. One of the doctors who died last Monday was a consultant and epidemiologist.

“We have other doctors who undergo test and came down positive but we are still compiling the data. As at now we have 53,” the chairman said.

17 Edo offenders bag punishments for violating COVID-19 protocol

An Edo Magistrate Court sitting in Oredo Magisterial District has convicted 17 persons for violating curfew imposed by the state government restricting movement between 10pm to 5am to check the spread of the second wave of COVID-19.

The Chief Magistrate of the mobile court, Bright Oniha, sentenced the violators to three hours of community service within the court premises as punishment after they all pleaded guilty.

The 17 suspects arrested and convicted are Emmanuel Chukwuka Abraham Timothy, Ikechukwu Ekeh, Festus Sylvester, Amadin Osazee, Owie Ben, Jessica Efe, Festus Osifo, Abigail Emmanuel, Samuel Sunny, Friday Iyoke, Chukudi John, Samuel Omobobule, Gift Obi, Ojo Ibrahim and Abdullahi Umar.

Among the convicted violators, nine persons were arrested at Adenyan, six in New Benin, and two others at Aduwawa, Benin.

The magistrate said the suspects were convicted for disobeying the restriction of movement order.