Justice N. E. Maha of the Federal High Court Abuja on Thursday December 24, remanded two brothers, Eze Olisaebuka Okwuchukwu and Eze Onyeka Nnadozie in prison following their arraignment on separate charges of money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. While Eze Olisaebuka Okwuchukwu and his company, Berlus Resources Ltd were arraigned on a 11-count charge, Onyeka and his company, DYM Integrated Service Limited are facing 14-count charges.

Count five of the charge against Okwuchukwu reads, ” That you Eze Olisaebuka Okwuchukwu, between 26th September 2017 to 30th October, 2020, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, did convert the aggregate sum of N319,709,807.00(Three Hundred and Nineteen Million, Seven Hundred and Nine Thousand, Eight Hundred and Seven Naira) to the credit of your Fidelity bank account No. 6052516415 which sum you knew forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15(2)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011(as amended) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act”.

Count four of the charge against Onyeka reads, “That you Eze Onyeka Nnadozie, between 21st November, 2014 to 4th December, 2014, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, did convert the aggregate sum of £32,700( Thirty-two Thousand, Seven Hundred Pounds Sterling) to the credit of your Unity Bank Plc Account No. 3001732932 which sum you knew forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 15(2) (b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 ( as amended) and punishable under the Section 15(3) of the same Act”.

The defendants however pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

In view of their plea, prosecuting counsel, Samuel Chime asked the court for a date to commence trial, and remand the defendants in prison custody. The application was not opposed by the defendants.

Consequently, Justice Maha ordered the remand of the defendants and adjourned the matter till January 5 and 6, 2021 for commencement of trial.

The defendants are also being prosecuted at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja on separate charges of stealing over a billion Naira from businessman, Prince Arthur Eze.