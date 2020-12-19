Advertisement

An aggrieved Access Bank Customer in Kano has petitioned the Branch Controller, Central Bank of Nigeria, Kano branch, over the disappearance of N100,000 from his Savings Account, barley 24 hours after it was deposited to the Account.

According to the Customer, TED ODOGWU, he was contacted on phone by a female, who claimed to be a staff of Access Bank, France Road, branch, which the customer often uses, alerting that his account is on the verge of being hacked.

To scuttle the attempt, she urgently requested for the customer’s ATM details, which he regrettably obliged, with ease, ondicating that he must have been hypnotized.

”In less than 24 hours after the Customer divulged the ATM details to the female fraudster, who called, with GSM: 0704 978 2077, the said Account was debited N3,000 being the only cash left in the Account.”

Following the unusual debit, the Customer said he personally rushed to the Bank’s Customer Care, requesting for his Account to be closed completely, following the hacking of the account, a request they turned down.

Instead, according to the devastated Customer, the Customer Care personnel proffered a solution of issuing a new ATM card, with new pin number.

However, the Customer greatest shock, barely 24 hours after the acclaimed blockage by the Customer care personnel, the Account was hacked for the second time, on Friday, November 13, 2020 used, Desc: POS/WEB PMT FAIRMONEY PSTK OONG to withdraw the entire N100,000 his son deposited into the account.

it was withdrawn by installments of N10,000, N5,000 and N4, 000 to empty the N100,000 cash deposited into the account, apart from the earlier N3,000. before the acclaimed blockage.

”The unusual anomaly informed the decision of the devastated customer to seek the intervention of the CBN, Kano branch Controller to investigate the circumstances that led to the hacking of the same account, twice in less than three days, despite the acclaimed blockage.’

It should be recalled that the Savings Account, number, was earlier hacked on November 11, 2020, following the divulging of the bank details to a female, who called, claiming to be Access Bank, staff on France road branch.

As at the time of filing this report, the Kano CBN branch is yet to respond to the petition, but the Access Bank, France road did, with a vague response, silent on circumstances that led to the the disappearance of N100,000 from the said Account.

The branch Controller From Ted Odogwu

Central Bank of Nigeria Access bank Customer

No,4a Lagos Street, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

Kano branch, Kano

NB: COPY OF PETITION TO KANO CBN BRANCH

Sir

PETITION TO CBN, KANO BRANCH CONTROLLER TO PROBE HACKING OF N100, 000 FROM MY ACCESS BANK S/A NO: 0029847935 ON NOV 13, 2020

I hereby humbly request the branch Controller, Central Bank, Kano to investigate the circumstances that led to the disappearance of N100, 000 transferred to my France road branch Access bank Savings account by my son barely two days after issuing me, with a new ATM card, coupled, with a new pin number.

It should be recalled that my Savings Account, number, 0029847935 was earlier hacked on November 11, 2020, following the divulging of my bank details to a female, who called me via: 0704 978 2077, claiming to be a staff of Access Bank, France road branch.

She urgently requested for my bank details, to enable her block my account, as it was in the process of being hacked, by a fraudster.

No sooner I divulged the details than I subsequently received a debit alert of N3,000, which I had left in the account.

Following my regrettable experience, I promptly rushed to the Bank officials, requesting for an urgent blockage of the account, which they turned down, advising that the solution is to issue me, with a new pin number and ATM card, which they did, so as to block the account from further hacking.

However, to my utter shock, the same hacker gained hitch-free access to my new ATM card, with a new pin number and withdrew the entire N100, 000 my son deposited into my account, after the claimed blockage, in N10, 000, N5,000 and N4,0000 installments.

However, from all indications, the latest hacking of my account, despite the claimed blockage, is an empirical evidence that the bank is negligent.

The unknown hacker, on Friday, November 13, 2020 used, Desc: POS/WEB PMT FAIRMONEY PSTK OONG to withdraw the N100,000 my son deposited into my account barely 24 hours after the claimed blockage of the account from hackers.

I will appreciate the intervention of the Central bank, Kano branch, toward the recovery of my N100, 000, a hitch that has prevented me from travelling to Lagos to witness my son’s engagement and wedding.

Yours faithfully,

Ted Odogwu (Customer)

The Punch Correspondent, Kano (08063532623

cc: Access Bank management.

NB: COPY OF COMPLAINT TO ACCESS BANK

The Branch Manager

Access Bank, France Road, Kano

Saturday, November 14, 2020

From Bank Customer, Ted Odogwu

REQUEST FOR REFUND OF N100,000 HACKED FROM ACCOUNT NO: 0029847935

Despite the reconfiguring of my ATM card, by Access bank management, following the hacking of my Savings Account, from 4187 4510 6591 7777 to 4187 4518 4973 3771 on Tuesday, November 11, 2020, the Account has been hacked for the second time, within an interval of three days.

To my shock, the hacker gained unhindered access to the reconfigured ATM on Friday, November 13, 2020, withdrawing the entire N100,000 my son transferred to the Account on the night of Thursday, November 12, 2020, in addition to N3,000 earlier hacked before alerting the bank’s management to deactivate the Account.

However, following the bank management’s negligence, to totally deactivate the previous ATM card, the hacker gained unhindered access to the account and withdrew N100,000 at a swoop on Friday, November 13, 2020 by installment of N10, 000 x6, followed by N5, 000 and N4,000 to empty the entire account.

In view my convincing argument, I am requesting the bank management to refund my N100,000, within one week of submitting this petition, failure of which I will have no alternative than to engage the services of a legal practitioner to institute legal action to recover my money.

Yours faithfully.

Ted Odogwu. customer

The Punch Newspaper Correspondent, Kano

cc: CBN