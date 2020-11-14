Garba @56: A Golden toast for Kano’s chief image maker – By Abba Dukawa

Despite the convulsion threatening the survival of the contemporary society, one can still boast of great men, though few, who stand tall in the society.

Men who write their names in gold while others write theirs  in charcoal. In the heart of thousands of people, they can never be forgotten. The names and good deeds of such men will always shine like  stars. Such individuals of unique characters are celebrated everywhere, an action which encourages them to reach their peak, thereby serving as an impetus to younger generation.

Giants strides made by man are usually relieved with pomp and pageantry. While some roll out the milestone amidst glass clinging, some play the breakthrough low but, all in praises and in anticipation of better future ahead. In this momentous instance, the success story always overshadows the nauseating hurdles and barricades accompanying such feats

As such   Public office holder requires some attributes to attain unrivalled position such as honesty, courage, dedication, intelligence, foresight, maturity and compassion among others. Well-positioned and revered public  servant normally possesses such attributes and the ability to carry along  not only their subordinates but the entire system.

  It is a fact that the  public service sector had suffered a lot either at national or state levels because of bureaucracy ineffectiveness and naive public servants who  have no zeal to work.  Nevertheless, there are few people here and there who are gradually changing the tides through diligence, professionalism,  and due process. This kind of public servant that excel in their responsibility need to be celebrated. Today  Comrade Muhammadu Garba  clocks the age of 56. 

I am celebrating this  seasoned journalist of global repute.  He is an excellent technocrat and loyal politician who takes up the challenges, faces commitments without hesitations as he approaches  his assignments as Chief Image Maker Of The Kano State Government with dedications, humility and candour. His desire to get the best out of every situation is one philosophy that has really worked wonders, thereby catapulting him to the top. One of his  greatest  mark  as the state commissioner of information was  his commitment toward the revitalisation of the Triumph Publishing  company which was closed down in 2012 by the  former governor Kwankwaso.

He proves to be a true  Triumphant in the triumph family.  He is an undisputable ambassador of the newspaper by ensuring that the organization is revitalized by the present administration after the newspaper was brutally and unceremoniously   closed down. Perhaps, the decision of the commissioner to work assiduously in seeing to the actualization of the bringing back to life of the newspaper was informed by his awareness that   Triumph Publishing Company is not just a newspaper  publishing company but a training ground for journalists in the northern part of Nigeria. for, to argue  that  the company had produced a number of journalists, who had made their marks in the profession and thus creating waves in all aspect of human endeavour is an under statement.

The paper had produced prominent journalists like Garba Shehu, the SSA to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Mohammed Garba, the Kano State Commissioner for Information him self, and late Bilkisu Yusuf, a former Editor of the New Nigerian Newspaper, Kebiru Yusuf, the owner of Media Trust LTD, Ali M Ali among others.

One thing  even his critics can’t take away from him is the fact that he, harbours no ill feelings and  animosity against his critics. Taking  into considerations his antecedents and his contemporary activities, one will, without the fear of contradiction, argue that the honourable commossioner, in most instances, sees his critics not as enemies. In fact, he treats them nicely, a disposition that has made  him the toast of every  media practitioners, staff of the state  Ministry  information  and other peoples across the line.  He  is a man of valour who cherishes excellence and can hold his own among his peers. and  is a man of substance whose administrative acumen is worthy of emulation especially his eyes for details and excellence.

Comrade Muhammadu Garba believes in excellence and promotes it in all spheres of life. His humility knows no bounds as he respects anyone regardless of age and social status.  A detribalized professional, Muhammadu Garba has the desire to get the best out of every situation, a  philosophy that has really worked wonders, thereby catapulting him to the top. His attitude to work has profound influence on many people as he handles every job with dispatch. There is no better way to confirm this than his regular presence at his office and the unprecedented record he has achieved in his five years stint as commissioner. The  open door policy he adheres to religiously is no doubt an unambiguous manifestation of a man who has nothing to hind.

Muhammadu Garba was born on 25th November, 1964 at Yakasai Quarters in Kano Municipal Council of Kano state. He is a graduate of History/Political Science and Master’s Degree on Development Studies from Bayero University, Kano. He obtained many certificates in Journalism.  International Institute of Journalism, National Diploma in Journalism/Mass Communication. Rexton, Virginia, USA, Professional Diploma in Political and Economic Journalism. University of Ibadan, Professional Certificate on Election Coverage and Political Analysis. Administrative College of Nigeria, Topo, Badagary, Lagos, Certificate in Administrative Process and Procedures. He  held various positions  that include Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives in 1993 and subsequently Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor of Kano State Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in 1999.

He is a seasoned journalist with an experience that spans over three  decades. Comrade  Garba started his career as a Reporter at Triumph Publishing Company,  Sub-Editor, Chief Sub-Editor, Group News Editor and  Deputy Editor as well as member of Editorial Board of many National Newspapers.  He begins his Union Activism of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), as The Triumph  Chapel Chairman of the  Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), later elected two-term chairman of the state council of the union and was its Deputy National President, from where he contested and won the Presidency of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ in 2009 for two terms.

Comrade Malam Muhammadu Garba  was elected President, West African Journalists Association (WAJA) in Bamako, Mali and President, Federation of African Journalists (FAJ) in Casablanca, Morocco 2009 and  was elected  member, Steering Committee of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in Dublin, Ireland. Muhammad Garba was appointed Commissioner for Ministry of Information, Youth, Sports and Culture in the state in 2015, and  still retained his position in the second tenure of  of the  Ganduje administration.

My Presido as  i used to addressed  him when we were at old Daily  Triumph, he is my undisputable boss  who mentored me  and assisted me tremendously to learn art of  good and developmental journalism. I  can remembered being   a fresher in the company. He took his kind interest in me despite his tight schedule.  He  had  the time for me and freshers like me. He used to  lecture me  after which  he assigned   topics about which i wrote  analytical article as it affected members of public.

Am sure you  provided much needed leadership in steering the affairs of the ministry. As the days passed, your  leadership qualities  and your  proactive approach became evident to all. You are truly an asset to Ganduje’s administration. Just during peace parley dialogue with journalists in Kano Governor Commended the   Honourable Commissioner, Malam  Muhammadu Garba for job well done as he   appreciate his services   to the state and the government toward promoting its activities. Saying  “I have known him   for more than 30 years and, worked  with him closely right from when I was a commissioner, during  the late Colonel Abdullahi  Wase’s   Administration, to the times i was a Deputy Governor at the returned of civilian adminstration, and as  Governor till today. He has in deed, proven  to be a journalist of international repute as my information commissioner. Through his  skills, hard work and dedication,  the government has enjoyed positive publicity which I hope will  continue, even better”.

working  closely with MMG helped me to understand and appreciate his  level of commitment to duty.

In the lives of many, birthdays are usually periods for sober reflections. The period for stocktaking. Numerous personalities with eyes on the verdict of history use such occasions to reflect on their contributions to the betterment   or otherwise of their societies.  However,  Comrade Muhammadu Garba  silently allowed  the occasion of his 56th   Birthday anniversary passed on  in strict compliance with his natural humility and simplicity.

 He  is  able to redefine the work ethics with an eye on the yearnings and aspirations of the work force of his ministry and his colleagues .in the lives of many, birthdays are usually periods for sober reflections .The period for stocktaking.  Comrade Garba  is a man of his words and amazingly bold. He means every word he says and goes for it. His statements are never taken for granted as they  are astonishingly translated into action for the good of the people. He commands a lot of respect from his colleagues and the peoples within and outside of  state largely due to the way he articulates his ideas and thoughts each times he speaks as peoples listen with rapt attention. The visionary public servant  should be celebrated by all and sundry as MG clock 56 years of valuable contribution to humanity. He is a  selfless public servant and an uncommon Nigerian who thinks more about the other person’s feelings than  his. wishing him sound health and wisdom to deliver on the mission for a greater Kano state as he clocks 56

