By Okey Maduforo Awka

The construction of old Oba- Nnewi- Ozubulu- Okija federal high ways is currently raising dust in area following the face off between Sen Ifeanyi Ubah representing Anambra South Senatorai District and Gov Willie Obiano over the right of the senator to carry out palliative work of a federal road.

Ubah had commenced paliative work on the road last month only for a letter emanating from the federal ministry of works ordering the contractor Toshel Construction company to stop work on the said road.

According to a letter from the federal ministry of works signed by the Federal Controller of works Engr Ezeala B, Child to the company as a reply to an initial letter from the Anambra state ministry of works on the fourth of November 2020 it said.

It is not to the knowledge of the office of the Federal Controller of works, Anambra state or to the Hon Minister for works that Toshel Construction company ltd is carrying out palliative work on any of the federal high ways in Anambra state.

We therefore state that no approval was granted to Toshel Construction company to work on any of the high Ways on Anambra state.

In view of the above you are requested to stop all your construction activities on any federal high ways in Anambra state until you are granted approval.

Speaking with reporters yesterday the Anambra state Commissioner for works Engr Marcella Ifejiofor contended that the state government wrote the federal ministry of works on the project because the state government was not aware of the project embarked upon by the senator .

But Sen Ubah told reporters that the state government is only trying to frustrate his efforts at rehabilitating the roads in his zone insisting that he has approval for the project.

Ubah presented a letter from the federal ministry of works Abuja to show that he has the approval to embark on the project.

According to the letter signed by the Federal Controller of works Mr Ajani A R; dated November 7th 2020.

The initial letter was written as a result of non communication between the contractor and the office of the federal controller of works in Awka coupled with the complaints received that the activities of the contractor was causing public nusance.

In line with the consultations with our Headquarters and Send Ifeanyi Ubah the paliative work is part of efforts to reinstate roads in Anambra South District.

As such you may wish to continue with the paliative works subject to ensuring that all necessary traffic control measurements are put in place and always consult with the office of the federal ministry of works.