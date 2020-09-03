Advertisement

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) wishes to express its strong condemnation of the assassination attempt on member of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Interim Management Committee, Caroline Nagbo.

MOSOP is appalled by this act and calls for an immediate and full scale investigation into this act.

While we commend the security forces for living up to the expectations by averting the assassination, we note that this act of assassination attempt on a high profile personality like Ms Nagbo further reflects the vulnerability of our society and reinforces the need for an upgrade of our intelligence and internal security system.

Signed:

Alex Akori

Secretary-General MOSOP