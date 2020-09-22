Advertisement

Two soldiers and a policeman have been killed by gunmen in Abia State.

The soldiers attached to 14 Brigade headquarters, Ohafia were shot dead on Sunday at Owaza in Ukwa West council area of the state.

Their rifles were reportedly taken away by their killers, The Nation learnt on Monday.

A military source confirmed the incident on Monday, adding that another soldier was wounded and has been hospitalised.

The policeman, said to be an inspector, was reportedly killed when a large number of armed men attacked a checkpoint in Aba, the state’s commercial nerve.

Two of the attackers were killed, it was said.

Two policemean with severe machete wounds were being treated in hospital, The Nation gathered.

Police spokesman Geoffrey Ogbonna confirmed the attack on the policemen, adding that a suspect has been arrested as investigation continued.

In a statement, Information Commissioner John Okiyi said Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed security agencies in the state to ensure that perpetrators of the attacks are apprehended immediately and the stolen weapons recovered.

–

Source: https://thenationonlineng.net/gunmen-kill-two-soldiers-policeman-in-abia/