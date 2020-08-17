Advertisement

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has commissioned some projects at 34 Artillery Bridge, Obinze near Owerri where he solicited support for the Armed Forces in their efforts to fight terrorism, criminality and banditry in Nigeria.

The projects which the Governor facilitated their completion are Officers Mess Chalet, Soldiers Club Chalet and Warrant Sergeants Officers Mess.

Addressing the audience comprising security agencies, civilians and traditional rulers, the governor enjoined all concerned to extend hands of fellowship to other Armed Forces, thanking God for the return of synergy between the Armed Forces and the Civil Society.

He congratulated the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, the GOC 82 Division Enugu, Major Gen. Lasisi Adeboye and the Commander 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze Brig. General Yusuf Tukura for working assiduously to complete the projects on time. He noted that the projects are significant because they will bring back the memory of good old days in the service.

Governor Uzodimma thanked the traditional rulers hosting the Military Command for making their citizen to realize the importance of peaceful co-existence through obedience of law and order, thereby guaranteeing growth and development.

The Governor seized the opportunity to reiterate that Imo State is highly endowed with both human and material resources, noting that with quality leadership all the natural endowment from God will be made manifest and “our people will be happy for it.”

To the Civil Servants, the governor said Imo needs a State that can be proud of a quality Civil Service. “This can only be assured by their conduct and behaviour that must rank with the International Standard,” he said adding that, “Civil Servants have to grow their carrier and by growing their carrier they have to grow their conduct which will result into the development of the State.”

The governor assured that Government on its part is determined to leave the State better than it met it and to leave behind legacies worthy of emulation. He therefore appealed to all to help him build a State where others will come to emulate when he must have left the stage.

Earlier in their various remarks, Lt. Gen. Buratai represented by Major General Adeboye, the Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze, Brig. General Tukura and Col. Muhammadu Jibu, the Garrison Commander, thanked Governor Uzodimma for making the dream of the three projects come true. They lauded his generosity and assistance towards the completion of the projects, saying that accommodation has been their major challenge.

Highlight of the Ceremony was the presentation of Gift to the Governor by the Command.