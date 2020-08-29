Advertisement

Gov Ganduje laments slow pace of the projects

Disturbed by the slow pace of the Kano-Zaria-Kaduna-Abuja expressway, Kano-Maiduguri expressway and Kano Western Bypass road, among others, the House of Representatives Committee on Works, lamented that the projects were poorly handled in terms of the speed at which they are going.

This was disclosed by the Chairman House Committee on Works, Honourable Engineer Abubakar Kabir Abubakar, when he and his Committee members paid a courtesy visit to Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Friday, late evening, at his office.

The Committee, according to the Chairman, were on their inspection tour to federal government projects under the federal Ministry of Works, while showing the dissatisfaction of the Committee over the slow rate of all the projects visited, they vowed not to leave the lackadaisical attitude go unattended.

“Your Excellency it is sad to note that out of N155B for Kano-Abuja expressway, Julius Berger collected more than N70B, but the work done so far is not appreciable at all Sir. From Zuba to Kaduna Phase I, they did only 5 percent of 100km road,” he lamented.

Disclosing that, out of the total period given to them for the project, 26 months were gone already, “…what remains for them is only 9 months to come. Sir we asked them if they had any challenge, they said there was no challenge. But just look at what they are doing now.”

“Your Excellency Kano-Abuja road is very important to our economy Sir. Apart from the economic aspect of the road, it is sad to also note that 2 to 5 people die on that road on daily basis. We have to support President Muhammadu Buhari to save the lives of Nigerians,” he said.

He further lamented that, from the 70km from Kaduna to Zaria, only 11km was completed. Disclosing that, from Zaria to Kano only 11km was completed.

“For Dantata & Sawoe handling Kano Western Bypass only 30 – 40 percent is completed after collecting more than N20B,” he said.

They all commended Ganduje for the infrastructural development in the state. Insisting that, Kano has recently, becomes a beacon of hope and an exemplary political entity, that needs to be copied by other states of the federation.

In his remarks, governor Ganduje said “Your oversight function is very important for the development of the nation as a whole. And without you visiting such sites you will not be able to understand what contractors are doing.”

“The Kano-Maiduguri road expressway is over 10 years. So also Western Bypass. So also Katsina-Tsanyawa-Bichi-Kano expressway is also going at a very slow rate,” he said.