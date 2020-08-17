Advertisement

Vy Bilyaminu Gambo Kong-kol

On Monday, 10th of August, 2020, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed alongside his counterparts in North-East as well as service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police met with President Muhammed Buhari at the statehouse Abuja to discuss the insecurity bedevilling the region.

The meeting with Mr President was coming two days after the North-East Governors’ meeting in Maiduguri where they pledged to partner with the federal government to fight Boko Haram and requested for more hardware for the military to tackle insurgency in the region.

The Governors who commended the Federal Government for its efforts in keeping the region safe, requested for the deployment of state-of-the-art military hardware to the region and increased arming of police officers to make up for manpower deficit in the Nigerian Armed Forces.

On Tuesday 11th of August, While flagging off the distribution of COVID-19 palliative at BSADP, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed said the distribution exercise was part of his administration’s modest efforts to bring succour to citizens, especially at this critical period.

The Governor who commended the palliative committee for a job well-done, expressed gratitude to those who contributed in cash and in-kind to the committee and cautioned against injustice in the exercise declaring that government will consider it as sabotage.

The allocation showed Alkaleri got 6,500, Bauchi 8,000, Bogoro 3,500, Dass 3,500, Dambam 4,000, Darazo 5,000, Gamawa 5,000, Ganjuwa 5,000, Giade 4,000, Itas Gadau 4,000, Jamaare 3,500, Katagum 7,000, Kirfi 4,000, Misau 5,000, Ningi 6,000, Shira 5,000, Tafawa Balewa 5,000, Toro 6,500, Warji 3,500 and Zaki 4,000.

Those who witnessed the ceremony include the Deputy Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Sabiu Baba, Chief of Staff, Government House Bauchi, Dr Ladan Salihu, Emir of Dass, Honorable Commissioners as well as other invited guests.

The Governor had also on this day received customized mobile devices donated to the State Government by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Reports also indicated that while launching the UNESCO’s School Meet the Learner Approach Program, Governor Bala Mohammed said the project is in line with his administration’s effort to digitalize teaching and learning process in Bauchi state.

According to him, UBEC and SUBEB must be commended for their commitment to finding lasting solutions to the out of school phenomenon in the country. He, therefore, described the project as an important one especially in providing basic literacy to the beneficiaries.

Earlier, the Honorable Commissioner for Education in Bauchi State, Dr Aliyu Tilde said about fifty thousand citizens of the state will benefit from the UNESCO’s School Meet the Learner Approach Program in 6 Local Government Areas of the state.

In another development, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed had on Thursday this week received the members of the Bauchi State committee on Federal Government Special Public Works.

During the interactive session held at the Council Chamber, Government House Bauchi, Governor Bala described the initiative as a welcome development and a tool for reducing poverty and unemployment in the country.

The Governor assured the support of his administration to the committee to succeed just as he cautioned them against injustice in the selection of the beneficiaries.

The leader of the delegation, Honorable Sunusi Kunde said the visit is to intimate the Governor on the activities of the committee and to seek for his government’s support.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State implementation committee on Bank Verification Number had also presented its report to Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed with making saves of over 225.5 million naira.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Adamu Ibrahim Gumba while presenting the report said the committee discovered massive fraud in the State Civil Service.

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed who was delighted to receive the committee’s report, described members as technocrats who know a lot in the system and promised to implement the report in order to achieve the set objectives.

The Governor used the medium to apologise to bonafide workers who are yet to receive their salaries as a result of the ongoing verification and directed for the immediate payment of their salaries.

On the same day, His Excellency had interacted with a delegation from Notore Chemicals Industries, a Urea Plant company in Onne, Rivers State.

During the interactive session, Governor Bala described the company as a critical stakeholder in providing job opportunities to Nigerians particularly youths.

Governor Bala Mohammed said Bauchi is one of the best places blessed with agricultural land, he stressed the need for sensitisation for farmers to enable them make good use of the land.

Governor Bala thanked the fertilizer company for the execution of the water project in the state as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The leader of the delegation, Mr Tijjani ST James declared interest of the organisation to partner with the state government to improve agricultural production.

On Friday, 14th of August, the leadership of the Nigeria Air Force, Special Operations Command Bauchi held a crucial meeting with Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed on some issues that are key to the security of the state.

The Air Officer Commanding the Command, Air Vice Marshal Charles Ohwo used the opportunity to commiserate with Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed over the killing of the member representing Dass constituency at the State House of Assembly, Honorable Musa Mante Baraza.

Governor Bala had during the meeting, reaffirmed the determination of his administration to work with critical stakeholders in the security sector to overcome security challenges affecting some parts of the state.

On a sad note, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed had during the week under review paid condolence visits to four different families in the state.

The number one citizen of Bauchi state had on Tuesday, led a delegation of top government officials on a condolence visit to the Director-General, Bauchi State office of the Sustainable Development Goals, Honorable Maryam Garba Bagel over the death of her father, Engineer Garba Bagel.

Speaking at the residence of the deceased, Governor Bala acknowledged the positive contributions of late Engineer Bagel to the growth and development of the state particularly in the water sector and described his demise as a great loss to the state.

Responding, Honorable Maryam Garba Bagel thanked the Governor for the visit and prayed Almighty Allah to reward him abundantly.

While on Friday, His Excellency condoled with the family of late Honorable Musa Marte Baraza, a lawmaker in the State House of Assembly who was killed last night by unknown gunmen.

During a condolence visit at the palace of Emir of Dass, Governor Bala described his demise as a great loss to Bauchi state entirely.

Governor Bala said he received the killing of the lawmaker with shock, sympathized with the family and colleagues of the late Honorable Marte.

He said the State Government will work with the security agencies to identify the perpetrators, describing the deceased as a humble and dedicated lawmaker.

Responding, the Emir of Dass, Alhaji Usman Bilyaminu Othman thanked the governor for the condolence and pledged to support him to curtail security challenges in the area.

On Saturday, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed paid a condolence visit to the family of late Professor James Hantsi Landi.

At the residence of the deceased in Boi of Bogoro Local Government Area, the Governor sympathized with the family over what he described as a great loss.

Governor Bala acknowledged the positive contributions of the deceased to the growth and development of the state.

The family of the deceased thanked the Governor for the visit describing it as a sign of his concern to his people.

Governor Bala was welcomed by the communities of Boi with saying Oyoyo Babammu, Bogoro Takace.

He was accompanied by his Deputy, Senator Baba Tela, State PDP Chairman, Hamza Koshe Akuyam, Chief of Staff, Government House Bauchi, Dr Ladan Salihu, Honorable Commissioners, and Special Advisers as well as elders of PDP.

On the same day, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed headed to Boto, Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area to condole with the family of late Secretary of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Council, Imam Anas Yusuf.

Speaking at the residence of the deceased, the Governor described the lifestyle of the deceased as worthy of emulation.

Governor Bala sympathized with the immediate family, associate and relatives over the great loss.

He was accompanied by his Deputy, Senator Baba Tela, State PDP Chairman, Hamza Koshe Akuyam, Chief of Staff, Government House Bauchi, Dr Ladan Salihu, Principal Private Secretary, Dr Musa Kirfi, Honorable Commissioners, and Special Advisers as well as elders of PDP.