PEOPLE’S DEMOCRATIC PARTY(PDP),PLATEAU STATE CHAPTER 20/22 YAKUBU GOWON WAY OPP NTA JOS.

SATURDAY MAY 2nd 2020.

PRESS STATEMENT.

Plateau state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) has demanded an immediate explanation from the Governor of Plateau state,Rt Hon Simon Bako Lalong over the disqualification of the state from benefitting from the 43.416b world bank grant(SFTAS) under the International Development Agency/International Finance Agency Sub- sets of the world Bank group which was shared among 24 states in the country.

The party believes that instead of the misleading narrative by the Apc agents that it is merely being victimised, the Governor owe a great explanation to the people of Plateau. This is because it is not a politically sourced money, whereby the Governor, as the Chairman of the northern governors forum would have picked it as a bonanza due to his favoured position as a good political son of the President.

It is a fact that this money is granted to states on merit and on the platter of the satisfactory delivery of public governance that is within the orbit of rules of accountability. We believe that a state like Plateau under your government was disqualified because of its unfocused governance that operates outside the global norms and circle of transparency . What a shame!

This situation has exposed the weakness of the APC leadership in the state for not competently competing with other states to earn such a relief. This is yet another manifestation that has further exposed the deceit, lies and failure of the APC in the state, and indeed a grave deficit and incompetence of a Governor among his peers.

With a confirmation coming from the federal ministry of finance itself which shared the money to the states, it gave details of how the money was shared, which is only to states adjudged to have performed well, particularly in areas of fiscal transparency, accountability and sustainability. In other words, States that followed global established procedures of accountability and transparency in managing resources at their disposal.

How can a party continue to politicise and monopolize governance at this digital era of public administration and expect good results? No wonder the state has not responded because its lacks what to say as it is not a political matter where PDP will be blamed as usual. Thank God PDP was not involved in the selection rather its the Apc’s failure to address policy concerns that fits international development standards . The governor should challenge the world bank if he feels he was qualified by his performance and yet denied the grant. Unfortunately for Governor lalong, this money does not come through political loyalty or connection, but to states that function through hardwork and good strategic planning towards achieving set goals and strict adherence to due process of fiscal responsibility.

It is on record that states that benefited are adjudged to have also achieved improved financial reporting and budget reliability, increased openness and citizens engagement in the budget process and implementations and also in improved cash management leading to reduction in revenue leakages through implementation of state Treasury Single Account (TSA);

According to a statement by Mr Hassan Dodo the Director of press and public relations to the minister of finance, the disbursement followed a recent annual performance assessment (APA)carried out by the office of the auditor general of the federation, of states that have improved in procurement practice for increased transparency and value for money, strengthened public debt management and fiscal responsibility framework, and increased clearance/reduction of the stock domestic expenditure areas and improved debt sustainability.

About 24 states in the country benefited from this grant among which are northern states . They include:

Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Delta, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Sokoto, Taraba and Yobe States.

How comes Plateau was disqualified? Why? Why can’t we qualify for such a free money? Or is it that we did not apply for the grant? If yes, why? Is it that we are too lost in the local politics of the lockdown and the palliatives?

We want to believe that the plateau state government under lalong is not aware of the simple criteria outlined for qualification of this grant because they are totally consumed by the euphoria of partisanship and unnecessary local squabbles.

It is evident that the state under APC lacks the above steps to which the state can qualify for the grant.This is an indictment to the APC leadership in the state and it has also vindicated our calls for prudency, strategic and transparent economic planning in the state.

It is sad that this is coming at a time governments all over the world,especially in developing countries are working hard to join the league of government partnership and commitment aimed at strengthening fiscal transparency, accountability and sustainability. We are not counted amongst the beneficiaries even in the face of professionals and capable hands we have in the state, to which petty partisanship will not allow merit to prevail. Posterity will not be kind to APC under Lalong for incuring such a huge loss to the people of Plateau and for running a deficit governance in the state.

Government should tell the state what they needed to do and didn’t do. If indeed they met the requirement and were denied, let them say so boldly with facts to back the assertion for the people to know.

Signed..

John T Akans,ksm,FICA,JP

State publicity secretary(PDP)