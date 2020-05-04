New York, May 04, 2020; The Mbaise Policy Roundtable (MPR), with offices in Owerri Imo State and New York, USA, recently activated its “Adopt-A-Village Initiative (ADAVI)” project, which is to support the most vulnerable members of our society with palliatives, to cushion the COVID-19 associated hunger and hardship. In compliance with the ADAVI objectives, its Youths Ambassador AJ Stailes has adopted the Youths as his constituency for palliatives support. With the support of some MPR members and other well-meaning entities, Ambassador Stailes was able to acquire food items that he will be sharing with the youths during his program titled “Breakfast: Operation Feed a Starving Brother/Sister”, which kicked off today at Ogbe in Ahiazu LGA.

In his recently released statement, Ambassador Stailes said, “Don’t be surprise If you see me in your home town from next week (this week) till the end of April… Yeah, That’s me.. Looking at the hardship and starvation in the country, I decided to support the youths in my own little way. I will be Coming to Some villages to give the youths two days breakfast… Strictly for the youths.. We gonna reach out to 1000 #Youths. …..Thanks to everyone that supported this project.. God bless you All…”

It would be recalled that the MPR through her Chief Press Secretary, Mr Casca Ohanele, had described the ADAVI project as “resoundingly successful”, and described it as “..a strategy to alleviate hunger and hardship in our Mbaise communities, induced by the COVID 19 prevention measures.” He further stated that “MPR members are encouraged to take the initiative to provide assistance to the most vulnerable members of their adopted village, as they deem appropriate, to help them scale through the tough times. These could mean offering cash, food, medical care, face masks, sanitizers, soaps, education and any other needed assistance they can provide”

In another related report MPR, had embarked on two main COVID 19 alleviation projects, namely, the “MPR Coronavirus Prevention Awareness Program, (MCPAP)” and the “Adopt-A-Village Initiative (ADAVI)”, projected to funnel over 30 million Naira to the needy in the Mbaise community of Imo State, Nigeria.

Commenting on Ambassador Stailes’ program, the Chairman of MPR, Professor Eddie Oparaoji said, “We are very proud of AJ, he has not failed our confidence in appointing him Mbaise Youths Ambassador. He is proactive, full of creative ideas and always ready to contribute his best, knowing MPR wont accept anything except the best for our youths and Mbaise. We wish him success with his program to offer palliatives to our youths.”

MPR is the premier pre-eminent Mbaise Public Policy and Business Advisory Council in the World, focused entirely on the development of Mbaise and Imo State, through the facilitation of financial and in-kind resources, private investments and private public partnerships.

MPR is situated to liaise, partner, and/or collaborate with international entities, the Imo State Government and agencies, and the private sector to produce and advance policies that will fast track Mbaise and Imo State development to a first world status.

Signed:

Casca Ohanele

Chief Press Secretary

MPR Inc; 447 broadway, 2nd floor #380

NY NY 10013