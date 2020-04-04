A Non-governmental organisation, Save The Nation Movement (STNM) has

described as commendable, steps taken by the Akwa Ibom State

government to equip the Isolation Centre for the treatment of

Coronavirus cases in the State.

The group, which said Governor Udom Emmanuel, did not disappoint with

was has been put in place in Akwa Ibom State within the last two

weeks, noted that “With what we saw yesterday, in terms of medical

equipment, Akwa Ibom is ready to provide adequate medicate for anyone

that test positive for the coronavirus pandemic.”

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, by its National Secretary,

Comrade Stevens Chilaka, the STNM said; “Even though the governor

still needs to do more, installing 13 ventilators and equipping the

Ibom Specialist Hospital with modern facilities within this short time

is commendable.”

“We have followed responses of States in the country to the Covid-19

pandemic and we must say that we are particularly pleased with the

level of equipment already put in place by the Akwa Ibom State

government.

“With this level of equipment, it will easier to treat Coronavirus

cases in the State.

“We wish to commend the Governor, for taking the pace, especially with

the test kits they have acquired, the world class facility at Ibom

Specialist hospital which we have seen on several online platforms,

complete with modern beds and theatres, the 13 ventilators and the

courage he has displayed in carrying out the test on its citizens.”

Calling on Governor Emmanuel to see to the provision of palliatives

for the people, the STNM said with the 14 days lock down declared

yesterday, it will be necessary to make provision for the welfare of

the people, especially the less privileged.