Press Release

Our attention has been drawn to the useless, inhuman and maladious statement issued by the Coalition of United Political Parties CUPP, a group of failed political organisations calling for the disbandment of the Presidential Taskforce Against COVID-19 for removing the body of the former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari for burial in a cemetery in Abuja on Saturday.

In a statement released to newsmen in Abuja by the National Publicity Secretary of APC Mandate Defenders, Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka, the group said, ordinarily, it would have ignored CUPP for advertising their lack of empathy for the bereaved family and other Nigerians who are traumatised by the unfortunate death of the former Chief of Staff to President Buhari, but because it came from a group of opposition parties who are gambling to govern Nigeria, we have decided to respond with facts and figures.

The late Chief of Staff to Mr. President contracted coronavirus pandemic not because he was on business trip or went for holiday in Europe and America, but he contracted the deadly disease because he went for national assignment to Germany in search of better deals for improved power generation and distribution in Nigeria.

This was a man who denied himself comfort and convenience in Nigeria but choose to embark on trips to Germany and Egypt at the time the fear of Coronavirus pandemic had already enveloped the whole world.

When such a patriotic person had died in the process, a group of political nonentities are here trying to make public show out of the unfortunate incident.

They are trying to incite the Nigerian people to read bias meanings to the innocent action of the government.

Is it how to play opposition politics? Certainly, only political barbarians can do that.

In our view, the late Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari deserve a national burial and the Federal Government contravened no law by removing his body for burial in accordance with Islamic Rites.

We therefore advise the CUPP and others with similar anachronistic to learn how to talk in manners that heals instead of talking in manners that hurts.

Signed:

Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka,

National Publicity Secretary,

APC Mandate Defenders