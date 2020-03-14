Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

Commercial Operators of Tricyclists otherwise known as Keke Napepe plying Upper Iweka – Owerri and Obodoukwu- Atani Road junction all in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State has accused the Divisional Police Officer(DPO) in charge of the Okpoko Police Station of making thousands of Naira illegally from it’s members.

The operators who said they are considering public protest to make their I’ll feelings known to police authorities in the state hinted that the policemen from the police station allegedly extorts two hundred Naira in the morning hours and two hundred Naira in the afternoon and another two hundred Naira from each Keke operator daily.

Asked to estimate the amount the policemen makes daily from their members, one of the operators who gave his name as Ifeanyi Onyeka said; “there is no day the police doesn’t make over two hundred thousand Naira from our members the alleged instruction of the DPO. Apart from the two hundred Naira we pay morning, afternoon and evening of everyday, the DPO and his team do come to arrest us and any Keke impounded will be compelled to pay #5, 000 by the DPO”, they alleged.

Calling for the immediate redeployment of the DPO, the tricyclist operators said they are considering public protest to register their grievances for the police authorities in the State to know their plight even as they decried that other DPOs who has served before now never tormented them like the present Divisional Police Officer.

When contacted, the DPO, CSP Onyeka Adinuba dusted the allegation levelled against him by the tricyclist operators, stating that he has warned those accusing him of unethical behaviors not to load within Zenith bank along Owerri road, added that loading at the said place stands a security risk to both the bank management and their customers.

On the alleged extortion of money from the tricyclist operators by some policemen serving in Okpoko, Mr. Adinuba said he recently held a meeting with the leadership of tricyclist operators where directed them to report any case of extortion by any policeman to him for necessary action.