The off and on game of musical chairs may come to a final stop come Tuesday March 17, 2020 after the conclusion a special executive council meeting of the All Progressive Congress [APC]. Information available to 247ureports.com obtained from presidential sources indicate the President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari had personally asked for the meeting to be held on Tuesday March 17, 2020.

According to the Presidential source, the President appears to have reached a decision on the ever increasing noise decibel of the tussle to remove the National APC Chairman, Adamu Oshiomole. The President had been considered a close supporter of Adamu Oshiomole both publicly and privately – prior to the latest turn of events.

Pressures from top ranking leaders within the APC – in the likes of Rotimi Amaechi, Nasiru El Rufai, Fayemi, Akeredolu and others – appear to have buckled the President’s continued alliance with the embattled National Chairman to the extend the President caved in and agreed for the special meeting of the executive meeting to put a final stamp on the removal of Oshiomole from the national chairman’s office. Our source indicates it is likely a replacement will be announced publicly after the meeting.

Already, the national secretariat which was previously sealed by security agents was unsealed to the APC group that claims Oshiomole no longer holds the position of national chairman. It was unsealed on Monday March 9, 2020. And Oshiomole was instructed by the Inspector General of Police to stay away from the APC national secretariat.

Oshiomole had since remained incommunicado. His media aides appear to have also gone underground and are not responding to inquiries. But a source close to the Oshiomole team claim Oshiomole is engaged in last ditch attempt at lobbying the heavy personalities within the APC to impress on the President to allow him complete his tenure. The source claims Oshiomole has been peddling bags of promises against 2023 primary elections. “Too little too late”.

It is understood the political machinations of 2023 may be the real propellant directing the forced removal. Oshiomole’s close relationship to the Bola Tinubu political clan is understood to be the determinant factor. Bola Tinubu’s believed Presidential aspiration – of which many within the APC believe Oshiomole supports – is the reason for the unsettled nerves within the APC top echelons.

The APC bigwigs who have presidential aspirations are determined to see the exit of Oshiomole. This is to enable a level playing field for all presidential aspirants.