WEDNESDAY March 12,2020 will surely remains in the mind of kanawa as one of the memorable where history has been made in Kano Traditional instirution of over 1000 years when two of the sons of our revered late Emir Alhaji Ado Bayero, have become First Class Emirs. Born by the same mother and the same father. This is the first time such thing is happening in the history of the state

As act of Allah’s will on Monday Emir of Bichi Aminu Bayero replaced Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, while Ciroman Kano Alhaji replaced his elder brother as 2nd Emir of Bichi Emirate. His appointment was also based on section 1 subsection 13 of Emirate Council Law 2019 which empowers the state governor to appoint a new Emir in Kano state after State government created four first class additional emirates in the state.

When receiving letter of appointment alongside Emirs of Kano at the Kano Government House Coronation Hall, Kano State. Emir of kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero recalling how the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero always preaching about peace, tolerance, love, harmony and unity, which he said remain the best critical tools for a better society. He assured people and government of kano and said Today (Wednesday), we are making history in Kano, by God’s grace, we will not let down the people of Kano. We will do all we could to ensure that we give out maximum support to the government.As Muslims we all believe in destiny. It is only Allah Who ordains what will happen all the time. Allah Doesn’t make mistake in all that He Does. All things happen at a stipulated time destined by Him Alone.” We must always remember our late father, the late Emir, who used to directed us to always be obedient to leaders and to also be just to people. He was so frequent in telling us to always be God-fearing. Your Excellency we will do everything possible to help in developing our dear state and the country in general.”

In his short remarks o at the presentation of latter of appointment Emir of Bichi Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero thanked Allah also and appreciated the good upbringing they got from their parents. Praying Allah to give them the strength to discharge their responsibilities responsibly with all commitment. In Sha Allah we will discharge this responsibility placed on our shoulders. All we need is your prayers and support. We are also assuring His Excellency of our good support and loyalty for the development of the state and the nation in general.

The second Emir of was first appointed Tafidan Kano and District Head of Waje on May 6, 1994 by his father. Later transferred to Nassarawa Local Government Area as district head and then to Tarauni on the same status. He was promoted to Turakin Kano and Sarkin Dawakin Tsakar-Gida in the year 2000 after Sanusi was appointed Ciroma in the same year. After the promotion to Turaki, the was appointed Ciroma by the former kano emirate emir Muhamnadu Sanusi II was transferred back to Nassarawa LGA as district head.

He had his primary and secondary education in Kano from where he proceeded to the University of Maiduguri to study Mass Communication. He is also a graduate of the Executive Programme of the prestigious Harvard Business School as well as having certificate in German Language.He has had extensive experience working with Continental Merchant Bank Nigeria; Coastal Corporation (Oil and Gas) Houston, Texas and Hamlet Investment Inc. London, UK. He is an accomplished entrepreneur and consummate manager of people and businesses, he sits on the board of several successful businesses. Prominent amongst these are SEPLAT Petroleum (Nigerian independent producer), Platform Petroleum Limited (Nigerian independent producer), Intels (Oilfields) Services Nigeria Limited (Intels is the largest marine logistics company in Nigeria).

Chairman 9Mobile where his appointment of the board followed the exit of the CBN appointed board and the transfer of ownership of the firm to the new investors, Teleology Nigeria Limited. He is the Chairman of Enclo Limited a Nigerian company providing currency operations support services to the Central Bank of Nigeria and other financial institutions as well as security documents design and printing solutions. He is also a member of the Board Of Trustee of the Admiralty University of Nigeria which was established as a Public-Private Partnership with Nigerian Navy Holding and Hellenic Education Nigeria ( a private consultancy with international educator as main partners.

The conduct demonstrated by Emir of Bichi Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero as Tafidan, Turakin, Sarkin Dawakin Tsakar-Gida and ciroman Kano endeared him to many peoples because of his humility, empathy, kindness and generous this has made him to remain Like his later father as a trustworth and costodiance of cultural and traditional value as well as champion of both Islamic and Western education. Emir Nasiru Ado Bayero shares many attributes with his later father he is humble and has friends across the divides.

His Royal Highness was born 2nd February 1964 and is the third son of Emir of Kano the late Alhaji (Dr.) Ado Abdullahi Bayero and was the first child born at the official residence of Kano Emirate House known as Gidan Dabo. He is a unifier of cultural and religious divides and also a accomplished entrepreneur. As a prince one of his heart desire is to ascended the throne of his forefathers at Gidan Dabo but Allah have his own will.

