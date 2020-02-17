Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

The epidemic insecurity sweeping across the country may have touched one of the star ministers of the President Buhari administration. This is following a report indicating that the Federal Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi narrowly escaped being kidnapped by the infamous Fulani bandits who attacked the train station at the Kaduna train stop. [Breaking News: Amaechi Escapes As Kidnappers Attack Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers]

But the Rotimi Amaechi was quick to call the story of his narrow escape from the bandits, a “complete concocted” lie. The federal minister made the remark through his twitter handle accounts. See below.

Fake News. This 👎🏿 is completely concocted https://t.co/872OKrcMi5 — Chibuike.R. Amaechi (@ChibuikeAmaechi) February 16, 2020

Of recent, the bandits had made the Abuja – Kaduna route a dangerous route for vehicles and transporters to take. The extent of kidnappings along the route by alleged Fulani bandits have surpassed the strength of the federal security outfit.

Many of the passengers and would-be travelers had abandoned the Abuja – Kaduna road and since opted for the Abuja to Kaduna train service as an alternative route. Within the recent attack, it remains uncertain what the implications would be for travelers.

