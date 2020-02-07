Dante Alighieri did say “the hottest places in hell are reserved for those who, in times of great moral crisis, maintain their neutrality”. For me, I will always say the truth and nothing but the truth. I remember a Yoruba adage ‘‘omo osan loun ko poun-po loba iya re nile’’ It is only a prodigal son that brings dishonour and shame to his mother. This adage can best describe what some politicians are currently doing to themselves in Imo State. The Late Chuba Okadigbo once said ‘ It is not how to give a monkey a cup but how to retrieve it’ Former President Obasanjo had asked what Gowon forgot at the state house should he decide to run. I am not talking about Obasanjo today, I am talking about Emeka Ihedioha. What did he forgot at government house Owerri that since he was removed by the supreme court he has been crying like a baby, sponsoring protest upon protest, insulting the highest court of the land. As I write, his sponsored stories against the Supreme Court are still running on several Newspapers In Nigeria . The irony of this madness is that this man who should have covered his face in shame for stealing the mandate of the people and keeping himself in office illegally for 8 months, looting scarce resources of the State and for general non performance is the one dominating the pages of the Newspapers insulting the supreme court. This caricature on the judiciary unfolding in its grim proportion is saddening.

Ihedioha has been speaking on the pages of newspapers claiming that he won the Imo governorship election and that the Supreme Court erred by removing him. He preferred speaking on the pages of newspapers to proving his case at the tribunal. This is to show how deceitful his government operated. Everyone knows he ran a newspaper government for 8 months. Even in far away places like Minna, Abeokuta, Kaduna, Sokoto, Port Harcourt and Lagos his sponsored self praises were all over the papers , while Radio Stations in Imo were daily singing his praises not only as a performing Governor but as one who has more than the needed credentials to run for the presidency alongside Tambuwal when nothing tangible was on ground in Imo.

Why is Ihedioha crying, seeking cheap public sympathy? Did he win any election? Senator Hope Uzodinma we all know, won the Imo governorship election and he proved it in court. He tendered results of 388 polling units omitted by INEC in Court and it was granted by the highest Court of the land. If you say he brought fake results, why didn’t you bring your so called genuine results in court . INEC never called any witness to disprove the results neither did the body produced any other version of the results to contradict the ones tendered by Uzodinma and the police. Courts don’t rely on mere allegations . The Supreme court was right to rely on a not contradicted evidence to declare Hope Uzodinma winner.

For a long time Ihedioha has never been known to play clean politics but blackmail. I am not surprised he is blackmailing the supreme court . He should go and rest or wait to try again in 2024. Ndi-Imo will not forget in a hurry his administration’s brazen clumsiness in handling our affairs and the masking of his incompetence with committee upon committee. We will never forget his 8 months tenure of nothingness, the months of embezzlement, the reign of misplacement of priorities, the rule of ineptitude, the months of enthronement of cronyism, the period of crass nepotism, the era of pettiness .

Uzodinma is loved by the people of the state. I am not surprised at the solidarity march in support of the supreme court verdict. The turn out was massive, shops were closed in all the routes of the processions, traffic was extremely low. The march began at about 8 am with a large crowd of students, youths , women and workers. Thousands of supporters lined the streets and residential areas to vent their anger against the ousted government, applauding the supreme court . All through the march were chants and songs of ” Onwa Oyoko”, “Onwa-Oyoko, “

May I once again join Imo people nationwide to say “congratulations” to Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma for the affirmation of his mandate by the Supreme court. I also congratulate the supreme court judges for affirming the decision of Imo people , thus serving the cause of justice, demonstrating uncommon courage in rekindling the hope of Nigerians on the Judiciary. I also salute the good people of Imo state who remained law abiding in the period of this electoral court struggle, evidenced by the wild jubilations that followed the pronouncement.

All those who have been spreading lies about our Governor should repent now, for we will not allow anything to distract him as he begins to give Imo people the tools, skills and training to succeed. It is God that saw the need for good governance in Imo state that choose to crown Uzodinma as Governor. God wants Imo to have a leader who is committed to working tirelessly to better Imo State and who knows how to create jobs and grow our economy. No matter how the enemies of our state plan against our Governor, I say it once again, Chukwu aga ghi ekwe, they will fail. Otito diri Jesus. The moon is shinning in Imo state . Otu a ka odi.

-Kenneth Uwadi lives in Mmahu-Egbema, Imo State, Nigeria and can be reached via 08037982714