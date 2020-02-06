The Police Command in Edo says that community policing would soon commence in the state.

The Edo Commissioner for Police, CP Lawan Jimeta, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Thursday.

Jimeta explained that community policing was one of the strategies of the present police administration as ordered by President Mohammadu Buhari, which implementation was expected to commence immediately.

He said that in view of this the command within the next couple of weeks would commence the implementation of the directive.

Jimeta added that community members committee would also be inaugurated to ensure the success of the policy.

He noted that the committee would comprise of members from the various sector of the economy as the policy was aimed at bringing the communities and police together.

“Community policing is a strategy to work with the public and partner with the communities from the outstations level to the divisional level, area commands level, command level and the force headquarters level.

“It is a strategy to enhance the security of every community,” said.

The CP also disclosed that the concept of “Special Constabulary” would also be introduced into the community policing.

He explained that the special constabularies would be people with proven track record of impeccable character, gainfully employed and be recommended and chosen by their various communities.

He said that these persons would serve as peace mediator, adding, however, that they would not handle cases like murder and firearms.

He gave assurance that community policing would go a long way in addressing current security challenges in the country.

He added that with its commencement, security concerns in the areas of robbery, kidnapping, insurgency, cultism, communal clashes and others would be nipped in the bud.

Speaking on alleged political rivalry motivated attacks in the state, Jimeta said that the command remains apolitical.

According to him, “We are not politicians but police men, dealing with purely what is against the law.

“Anything that is criminal is criminal, so any person arrested for assault or going against the law will be treated equally like a criminal.

“But generally what I will say to every citizen of Edo is for them to be reasonable and mature in their actions.

“Edo is bigger than any individual and so nobody is above the law. There is need for all to live responsibly and treat others with respect,” he said.

The Edo CP said the state government security architecture, code named “Operation Wabaizigan” had helped in reducing crime in the state.

He also disclosed that the command was enhancing a conflict resolution and mitigation approach already adopted by farmers/herders in the state in resolving their clashes.

On cultism, Jimeta said that the command would work with the state government and faith based organisations in tackling the problem.

He said that cultism was endemic among the youths in the state, adding that it needs to be tackled by the larger Edo society.