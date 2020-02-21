RESOLUTIONS OF ABIA STATE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL

The Abia State Executive Council at its meeting held on Thursday, 20th February, 2020 at the Executive Chambers of Government House, Umuahia, reviewed recent events in the state and resolved as follows:

1. That the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) provide details of the cost and required logistics support to conduct local government elections in all the 17 LGAs of the state on or before September 30th, 2020.

2. Council applauded the efforts of security agencies in Abia for maintaining the prevailing peace and tranquility in the state.

3. That the Abia State Executive Council condemns failed attempts by political actors in the state to sponsor violence and anarchy through malicious publications and politically motivated protests aimed at inciting the people of the state into anarchical behavior.

4. Council wishes to re-emphasize that while government maintains its policy of non interference with active investigations by constitutionally empowered agencies, it will not sit idly by and watch desperate individuals or groups drag the state into avoidable chaos over issues that are at best under investigation.

5. Council restated its determination to ensure that no ongoing project of the administration will be abandoned.

6. Council directed the state ministry of housing to ensure that the new Government House at Ogurube Layout is ready for commissioning before the end of year 2020.

7. Council reviewed ongoing road projects in the state and urged the state ministry of works to ensure that the current dry weather window is maximized to deliver as many projects as possible.

8. Council applauded the state ministry of finance for stabilizing salary payment before the end of every month as well as successful negotiation and payment of new minimum wage to Abia workers and urged the sustenance of the progress made so far.

9. Council directed the immediate commencement of drains desilting program at Aba and Umuahia and urged the relevant agencies to accelerate ongoing beautification projects at Isi Gate, Umuahia and Ogbor Hill, Aba.

10. Council directed the expansion of coverage for the street lighting project in Aba and Umuahia to ensure that high population density neighborhoods in the State are adequately covered in this second phase.

11. Council recommended that local governments in the state endeavor to construct hostels at Nsulu games village to support youth empowerment efforts of the state’s ministry of sports and youth development.

12. Council directed the state ministry of women affairs to ensure early completion of the new rehabilitation home for destitutes and physically challenged persons.

13. Council approved the setting up of a committee to review the operation of International Glass Industry (IGI) with Secretary to State Government, Commissioner for Trade & Investment, and Commissioner for Industry as members.

14. Council directed all tricycle (Keke) operators in the state to use only approved Abia colors as directed by the state ministry of transport or face appropriate sanctions.

15. Council approved the setting up of state owned laboratories for industries in the state.

16. Council expressed support for the school sports program and urged all private and public schools in the state to participate in the program.

17. Council reviewed the Ugba na Nkata, Umuahia, and Ozuitem water projects and urged the ministry of public utilities to ensure early delivery of the projects.

18. Council directed the immediate design and implementation of a new bridge across Aba waterside river from the Immaculate Street Umungasi axis to Ururuka Road to provide alternative access to Ogbor Hill area of Aba.

Chief John Okiyi Kalu

Honorable Commissioner for Information, Abia State.