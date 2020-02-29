It is end of the road for 29-year old Sule Arome as he will be arraigned in Court this coming Monday for impersonating as an Assistant Commissioner of the Department of the State Security (DSS) in Kano, defrauding for innocent Nigerians.

Sule, who hails from Kogi state allegedly collected money from four unsuspecting Nigerians, promising to use his office and contacts to recruit them into the Service.

247ureports.com reports that Sule was paraded at the Kano DSS headquarters on Thursday.

He was arrested at Hausawa Quarters, Zoo Road, within the heart of Kano City, when DSS operatives were raiding identified criminal hideouts there.

DSS in Kano noted that Sule has collected N15,000 each from the four persons as recruitment fees; N6,000 for operational Suits; and also demanded for more money to purchase Training Kits.

According to the Director of DSS in Kano, Alhassan Muhammad, the accused also directed his victims to report to Kaduna State on 25January, 2020, where they spent three days at Kawo Motor park, hopelessly.

“We got the report when the victims returned from their unsuccessful trip to Kaduna. We immediately launched operations, raided the blackspot and arrested Sule Arome,” he added.

He further stated that Sule had sent a Call Up text messages to his victims asking them to write their Curriculum Vitae (CV), using him as their Referees, and also indicating his position as Assistant Commissioner of the Service.

However, Sule Arome who admitted to have committed the offence, said he actually recruited four persons.

He also confessed that the Hisbah had arrested him at one time, but he had to claim the identity of a DSS operative.

According to him, “I once used the DSS identity to free myself from the Hisbah. I met the victims where I went to buy cigarrete and lied to them that I am an Assistant Commissioner of DSS. I also told them that if anyone wanted to join the Service, I will help him.”