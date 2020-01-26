Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday invaded booth 003 Umucaram Amaraku in Isiala Mbano council area of Imo over alleged vote-buying.

The anti craft agency, in company of combined security agencies, stormed the election value and interrogated a candidate in the rerun election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC had fixed Jan. 25 for the rerun of Okigwe North Federal constituency following nullification of the election by an appeal court.

However, the EFCC told NAN that they stormed the election venue to investigate allegation of vote-buying against the candidate.

They also attempted to arrest a police orderly attached to the candidate but for the intervention of some military officials.

Meanwhile, there was a general voter apathy in the rerun election.