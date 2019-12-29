…Says Lying, Insults Can’t Save A Dying Party

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the All Progressives Congress

(APC) has overstretched the limits of Nigerians by trivializing and

politicizing the frightening unemployment level under its corrupt and

incompetent watch, and should be ready to face the consequences ahead of

its fizzling before 2023.

The PDP holds that for attempting to distort and muffle facts on

unemployment, which are already in the public domain, the APC has

confirmed that it remains an Automated Lying Machine, which has never

been interested in the welfare of Nigerians.

It is imperative to also state that with its latest deportment, the APC

has completed the trappings of a dying party and leaves no one in doubt

that it has always been a power-grabbing special purpose vehicle, which

has now come to the end of its journey.

It is shameful that in its attempt to deny that the number of

unemployment persons and job losses across the formal and informal

sectors had surge under its administration, the APC forgot that the

Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, had earlier

disclosed that unemployment rate was at a frightening 23.1 percent while

raising alarm that the rate will hit a devastating 33.5 percent in the

new year, 2020.

The APC also forgot that the minister, Ngige, while declaring open a

two-day workshop on high unemployment rate earlier in the year,

reportedly described the situation as scary and further alerted that

apart from the swelling unemployment rate, underemployment had also

surged to 16.6 percent.

The APC, also chose not to remember that the National Bureau of

Statistics (NBS), in an earlier report, stated that 16 million Nigerians

(which has now risen to 18 million) were unemployed, 18 million more

were underemployed while another 27.44 million, reportedly refused to

work in 2016 for various reasons not unrelated to frustration in the

polity under the APC administration.

It is completely unpardonable that rather than accepting the truth and

seeking for solution to the looming unemployment Armageddon, the APC

seeks to trivialize and politicize a serious national problem.

Such crass irresponsibility was never exhibited and could never have

been allowed under a PDP-controlled Federal Government.

It is indeed shameful that at the time well-meaning Nigerians are

worried about the situation and seeking for solutions, the APC and its

government are bent on justifying their looting of our national

resources as well as rationalizing their under-the-table system of

selective employment of a few, which favours only their cronies at the

expense of majority of Nigerian youth.

Today, under the APC, Ministries, Departments and Agencies’ employment

letters are sold far beyond the reach of the children of regular

Nigerians while the APC government gloats.

Instead of solutions, the APC in its vindictiveness, relishes in

harassing and victimizing hard working Nigerian entrepreneurs, who are

excelling in productive sectors including aviation, telecommunication,

banking, manufacturing, construction, retail, real estate, power, oil

and gas, hospitality among others, established under the robust economic

policies of the past PDP administrations.

Rather than seeking for a scapegoat where there is none, the APC should

confess its sins and make haste to return the over N14 trillion stolen

under its watch including the stolen N9 trillon exposed in the leaked

NNPC memo. This is in addition to the mindless looting in agencies

including NHIS, NEMA and FIRS.

The APC should also take responsibility for the mortgaging of our nation

with the $83 billion debt accumulated by its administration.

Moreover the sinking APC must know that Nigerians have since moved ahead

and can no longer be swayed by its empty propaganda, blamegame and lies.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary