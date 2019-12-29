…Says Lying, Insults Can’t Save A Dying Party
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the All Progressives Congress
(APC) has overstretched the limits of Nigerians by trivializing and
politicizing the frightening unemployment level under its corrupt and
incompetent watch, and should be ready to face the consequences ahead of
its fizzling before 2023.
The PDP holds that for attempting to distort and muffle facts on
unemployment, which are already in the public domain, the APC has
confirmed that it remains an Automated Lying Machine, which has never
been interested in the welfare of Nigerians.
It is imperative to also state that with its latest deportment, the APC
has completed the trappings of a dying party and leaves no one in doubt
that it has always been a power-grabbing special purpose vehicle, which
has now come to the end of its journey.
It is shameful that in its attempt to deny that the number of
unemployment persons and job losses across the formal and informal
sectors had surge under its administration, the APC forgot that the
Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, had earlier
disclosed that unemployment rate was at a frightening 23.1 percent while
raising alarm that the rate will hit a devastating 33.5 percent in the
new year, 2020.
The APC also forgot that the minister, Ngige, while declaring open a
two-day workshop on high unemployment rate earlier in the year,
reportedly described the situation as scary and further alerted that
apart from the swelling unemployment rate, underemployment had also
surged to 16.6 percent.
The APC, also chose not to remember that the National Bureau of
Statistics (NBS), in an earlier report, stated that 16 million Nigerians
(which has now risen to 18 million) were unemployed, 18 million more
were underemployed while another 27.44 million, reportedly refused to
work in 2016 for various reasons not unrelated to frustration in the
polity under the APC administration.
It is completely unpardonable that rather than accepting the truth and
seeking for solution to the looming unemployment Armageddon, the APC
seeks to trivialize and politicize a serious national problem.
Such crass irresponsibility was never exhibited and could never have
been allowed under a PDP-controlled Federal Government.
It is indeed shameful that at the time well-meaning Nigerians are
worried about the situation and seeking for solutions, the APC and its
government are bent on justifying their looting of our national
resources as well as rationalizing their under-the-table system of
selective employment of a few, which favours only their cronies at the
expense of majority of Nigerian youth.
Today, under the APC, Ministries, Departments and Agencies’ employment
letters are sold far beyond the reach of the children of regular
Nigerians while the APC government gloats.
Instead of solutions, the APC in its vindictiveness, relishes in
harassing and victimizing hard working Nigerian entrepreneurs, who are
excelling in productive sectors including aviation, telecommunication,
banking, manufacturing, construction, retail, real estate, power, oil
and gas, hospitality among others, established under the robust economic
policies of the past PDP administrations.
Rather than seeking for a scapegoat where there is none, the APC should
confess its sins and make haste to return the over N14 trillion stolen
under its watch including the stolen N9 trillon exposed in the leaked
NNPC memo. This is in addition to the mindless looting in agencies
including NHIS, NEMA and FIRS.
The APC should also take responsibility for the mortgaging of our nation
with the $83 billion debt accumulated by its administration.
Moreover the sinking APC must know that Nigerians have since moved ahead
and can no longer be swayed by its empty propaganda, blamegame and lies.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary