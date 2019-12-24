Press Statement
…Activates Reconciliation Machinery
The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has waded
into the disagreement between Governors Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state
and Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, over recent disputes between the two
states.
The national leadership, having noted the issues, has activated the
party’s internal reconciliation mechanism to settle the matter amicably.
The PDP recognizes that the tone of disagreements between the two
respected governors were skin-deep and only borne out of their love and
zeal for their respective states..
The PDP leadership hereby urges both Governors Wike and Dickson, as
eminent leaders and frontline stakeholders in our party, to sheathe
their swords while the leadership harmoniously resolves the issue.
We therefore assure all our leaders, critical stakeholders, members and
supporters of our great party, particularly in Rivers and Bayelsa
states, to remain calm and united, as the issue is already being
resolved.
The PDP restates that it remains one big indivisible family and will not
allow anything to undermine its unity and focus especially at this
trying time in the history of our nation.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary