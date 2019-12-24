Press Statement

…Activates Reconciliation Machinery

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has waded

into the disagreement between Governors Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state

and Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, over recent disputes between the two

states.

The national leadership, having noted the issues, has activated the

party’s internal reconciliation mechanism to settle the matter amicably.

The PDP recognizes that the tone of disagreements between the two

respected governors were skin-deep and only borne out of their love and

zeal for their respective states..

The PDP leadership hereby urges both Governors Wike and Dickson, as

eminent leaders and frontline stakeholders in our party, to sheathe

their swords while the leadership harmoniously resolves the issue.

We therefore assure all our leaders, critical stakeholders, members and

supporters of our great party, particularly in Rivers and Bayelsa

states, to remain calm and united, as the issue is already being

resolved.

The PDP restates that it remains one big indivisible family and will not

allow anything to undermine its unity and focus especially at this

trying time in the history of our nation.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary