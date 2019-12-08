As WHO, UNICEF hail Ganduje’s efforts in health sector

As final push to get rid of Meningitis among children between the ages of 1 to 7 years, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has flagged-off vaccination exercise, at Danlasan town in Warawa local government, Saturday, which targets 3.8m children in all the 44 local governments across the state.

He called on the people to fully participate in the exercise and make sure that they bring forth their children for the vaccination, urging them to be partners in progress, while paving way for healthier society.

To get stronger participation by members of communities, governor reminded people about some of the diseases that were ravaging the society, “But with similar vaccinations all such diseases are now history. People must therefore cooperate for our society to be totally free from Meningitis,” he says.

He called, appealed and directed people to make sure that their children are vaccinated, adding that, “We must always be proactive. Particularly in matters that affect our health. Therefore don’t hide your children. Safeguard their future.”

Governor reminded that, his administration renovated and made some outstanding marks in 300 health facilities across the 44 local governments in the state.

“What we are doing now is to make sure that we take health care delivery system to people’s doorsteps. That is why we are doing our best in repositioning the sector. And we remain up and doing in making progress in this direction,” he encourages.

In his remarks the state commissioner of health Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa said Meningitis is one of the Tropical diseases disturbing spaces on the African Sub-region, so also disturbing 19 Northern Nigerian states including Abuja.

Explaining that, the state government is determined to do everything necessary to see to its extinction, “As you are all aware, our governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has been up and doing in all preventive vaccination since when he was the Deputy Governor.”

Tsanyawa assured that, the state would do everything humanly possible to leave an indelible legacy in the health sector, with special attention to primary health care delivery system, “…but not at the expense of other areas in the larger sector,” he explains.

The representative of all the 5 Emirates in the state, Abubakar Sule Gaya, the Dangoriba of Kano, assured the state government of the cooperation of all the 5 Emirate Councils in this and similar areas.

Urging people to always bring their children for the exercise and get their health improved for the overall development of the state, in particular and the nation in general.

Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Bashir Abba commended Ganduje’s efforts in the healthcare delivery system, encouraging that, because of the exemplary leadership and clear political will of the governor, the state excels among sister states.

“Other states should copy Kano in this endeavor. Governor Ganduje is doing very well in the healthcare delivery system. WHO is therefore commending his unmatched efforts. We all call on other states to copy from Kano,” he said.

Kano’s Universal Health Coverage participation is superb, according to the representative, “And because of your effort this disease is wiped out from your state. And with time it would also be eradicated from all other places in the country,” he stated.

Ibrahim Bebeji was at the occasion as the representative of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) after commending the effort in the direction he also hailed the state for doing well in the area.

“Kano did well and it is as a result of this that we are seeing all the feats achieved in the health sector. It is indicative to also appreciate the good work of our traditional institutions. They play an excellent role,” he appreciated.

Representative of the Global Vaccine and Alliance Initiative (GAVI) Dr Bukar Gyan emphasised what other development partners said at the event, that, “With the commitment of His Excellency, the Governor, Kano excels in the primary health care delivery system. So also in vaccination exercises.”

He called on all sections of the society to remain focused in cooperating with the health care workers, for the benefit of the state in particular and the nation in general.