Media has been identified as essential tool that bridge the gap between the government and the public.

Kano state Commissioner for Information, Malam  Muhammad Garba disclosed this when he paid a visit to Pyramid Radio Kano and Guarantee Radio Kano.

He said people have the right to know about the working of their government which is only through the media.

He said the visit was to strengthen the existing cordial relationship between them and the government.

He called on the media to lend their support in promoting the ideals of  the state government’s  recently introduced Free and Compulsory Education initiated by the state government.

In their separate remarks, General Manager, Radio Pyramid Kano, Alhaji Ismail Ahmad Dabai and General Manager Guarantee Radio Kano, Alhaji Ahmad Tijjani Lawman congratulated the Commissioner on his reappointment.

They promised to partner with the state government especially in areas of publicizing government policies and programmes for the benefit of the people in the state.

