CP. HABU A. SANI, COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, KANO STATE COMMAND TELLS JOURNALISTS HOW HE DEALT WITH KIDNAPPERS, CRIMINALS, BANDITS, DRUG ADDICTS, TRAFFICKERS AND OTHER CRIMINAL ELEMENTS TOWARDS THE END OF THE YEAR 2019, AS HE VOWS TO SECURE KANO

I welcome you to Kano State Police Command Headquarters Bompai to update you on our Crime Fighting Efforts and some of the achievements recorded in our determination to make Kano State safe and secured.

2. From my last Press Briefing of 04/12/2019, between 5th December, 2019 to 23rd December, 2019, i.e. 18 days *today, you will witness the positive impact of Community Policing, Sustained Synergy with other Critical Security Agencies, Volunteer Security Outfits, Evidence-based Investigation and Intelligence Driven Operations as well as the Utilization of Technology in the Execution of our Policing Mandate*.

3. Consequent upon the above, *One Hundred and Seventy Three (173) suspects were arrested within the period under reference*.

*The summary of arrest are synopsized below;*

*Seventeen (17) Kidnapping Suspects*.

*Thirteen (13) Armed Robbery Suspects.*

*Ten (10) Cattle Rustling Suspects.*

*One (1) Human Trafficking Suspect arrested.*

*Twenty Six (26) Trafficking Victims rescued.*

*Seven (7) Notorious Kidnapping /Cattle Rustling suspects that terrorizes parts of Kano, Kaduna and Katsina States were trailed with Technical Support and arrested, where Four (4) AK47 Rifles, One (1) Dane Gun, Two pairs of Army Camouflage Uniforms and Five Hundred (500) Cows were recovered from them.*

*Two (2) Suspected Kidnappers; one Aminu Suleiman ‘m’ 29 years old and Abdulrashid Ishaq ‘m’ 32 years old all of Tudun Murtala Quarters Kano were trailed and arrested at Kaduna State after Kidnapping an 11 year old at Kwana Hudu Quarters Kano on the 12/11/2019, drugged and buried him alive at an uncompleted building at Wase Village, Minjibir LGA, Kano State*.

*One (1) Notorious Kidnapper/ Armed Robber by name Aliyu Mohammed ‘m’ of Diga, Kumbotso LGA Kano, popularly called ‘’Ali Kwara’’ along Falgore Forest Axis that has been Kidnapping and Robbing innocent citizens for over Four (4) years was trailed and arrested. Two (2) AK47 Rifles, Eighty rounds of live ammunitions, a pair of suspected Army Camouflage Uniform and two Bullet Proof Charm Jackets were recovered from him.*

*Seven (7) Suspects including the Security Guard were arrested for Criminal Conspiracy and Theft in Warehouse located at Sabon Gari Quarters Kano of large number of Motor Vehicle Tyres. In the course of Investigation, Five Hundred and Seventy (570) Motor Vehicle Tyres valued Fifteen Million Naira (N15,000,000.00k) were recovered.*

*Two (2) Suspects were arrested for Animal Theft and Three (3) Rams, One Goat (1) and a Cutlass were recovered from them.*

*Sixty Seven (67) Thugs (‘Yan-Daba) and Phone Theft suspects were arrested after Intelligence-led raids were conducted before, during and after the just concluded Maukibi Celebrations. All suspects were charged to court for prosecution.*

*One Armed Robbery suspect named Hassan Isiyaku ‘m’ 27 years old of Doro Village, Bindawa LGA Katsina State was arrested in possession of Ten (10) Drums of Electric Power Transformer Oil valued One Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N1,500,000.00k). Suspect confessed to have participated in the Armed Robbery at Kura LGA Kano State.*

*Five (5) Motor Vehicles were recovered.*

*Two Motorcycles (2) were recovered*. *One Hundred and Eighty Seven (187) knives including 25 Swords ‘’Fate-Fate’’ were recovered.*

*One Hundred and Fifty Four (154) Machetes were recovered*.

*Thirty Seven (37) Pointed Rods ‘’Tsitaka’’ recovered.*

*One Hundred and Twenty Eight (128) Clubs (Gora) were recovered.*

*The sum of Four Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira (N480, 000.00k) was recovered.*

*Large quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and other Assorted Illicit Drugs were equally recovered.*

As part of our Inter-Agency Cooperation in Fighting Crimes, all recovered Illicit Drugs were handed over to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Trafficking Victims rescued will be handed over to National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in persons (NAPTIP). All the Suspects that were arrested in connection to the case of kidnapping, i.e. the Kano 10 were all charged to court for prosecution.

*I must appreciate the good people of Kano State and law abiding members of the public for their prayers, support and cooperation. On behalf of myself as well as Officers and Men of Kano State Police Command, I wish the good people of the State peaceful festivities ahead.*

*Thank You and God Bless.*