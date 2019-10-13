Calls parents to be very vigilant

 

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje lauds Kano Police Command and all other security agencies for their efforts in rescuing 9 kids allegedly kidnapped in Kano and sold in Anambra state.

 

Praising that, “This singular action shows the real and patriotic synergy and commitment of the Nigeria Police, Department of State Security Service, Military and all other security agencies in making sure that criminal activities are faced head on.”

 

Acknowledging that, all heads of security agencies, ranging from the Commissioner of Police, Kano Command, Director State Security Service,  heads of Military, Airforce, and other agencies, “…are really utilising the modern technology we put in place in fighting crimes in the state.”

 

He assured the security agencies of his government’s continued support and dedication in the area of security, insisting that “… all hands must be on deck for our state and the nation at large, to enjoy lasting peace.”

 

Community policing, According to the governor, when met with patriotic commitment of the security agencies, criminals would not have any hiding location, assuring that, the state would further strengthen the use of modern technology in fighting crimes and criminals.

 

“With the help of Allah, The Almighty,  our security agencies are really serving our nation relentlessly. Kano state is having this as a great advantage. Kano is no longer a safe heaven for criminals,” he said.

 

Governor Ganduje calls on parents “…to be very vigilant with what is happening around them. They should keep vigil at all times. Nothing should be taken for granted.”

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Zamfara Politics: Yari holds close door meeting with LG Council Chairmen,others

Related Post

Ganduje Lauds FG Over Release Of Zainab Aliyu From Saudi Custody

Ganduje Lauds FG Over Release Of Zainab Aliyu From Saudi Custody

/ Apr 30
100 Days : Ganduje Gets Best Governor Award

100 Days : Ganduje Gets Best Governor Award

/ Sep 9
RUGA Settlement : Ganduje Earmarks Over N300M For Take-Off

RUGA Settlement : Ganduje Earmarks Over N300M For Take-Off

/ Sep 12
No Hiding Place For Criminals In Kano, Declares CP Adamu Illyasu

No Hiding Place For Criminals In Kano, Declares CP Adamu Illyasu

/ May 31

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)