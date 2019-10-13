Calls parents to be very vigilant

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje lauds Kano Police Command and all other security agencies for their efforts in rescuing 9 kids allegedly kidnapped in Kano and sold in Anambra state.

Praising that, “This singular action shows the real and patriotic synergy and commitment of the Nigeria Police, Department of State Security Service, Military and all other security agencies in making sure that criminal activities are faced head on.”

Acknowledging that, all heads of security agencies, ranging from the Commissioner of Police, Kano Command, Director State Security Service, heads of Military, Airforce, and other agencies, “…are really utilising the modern technology we put in place in fighting crimes in the state.”

He assured the security agencies of his government’s continued support and dedication in the area of security, insisting that “… all hands must be on deck for our state and the nation at large, to enjoy lasting peace.”

Community policing, According to the governor, when met with patriotic commitment of the security agencies, criminals would not have any hiding location, assuring that, the state would further strengthen the use of modern technology in fighting crimes and criminals.

“With the help of Allah, The Almighty, our security agencies are really serving our nation relentlessly. Kano state is having this as a great advantage. Kano is no longer a safe heaven for criminals,” he said.

Governor Ganduje calls on parents “…to be very vigilant with what is happening around them. They should keep vigil at all times. Nothing should be taken for granted.”