The National and State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Awka has affirmed Rep. Ifeanyi Ibezi (APGA) as the validly elected person for Idemili North and South Federal Constituency of Anambra.

The Panel C of the tribunal led by Justice A. O. Onovo delivered the judgement on Wednesday in Awka.

The tribunal dismissed the application filled by Mr Obinna Chidoka of PDP for lacking in merit.

Chidoka had gone to the tribunal to challenge the supplementary poll by INEC in Idemili North and South Federal Constituency after the Feb. 23 exercise.

Chidoka also raised other grounds which included violence and violation of some cited portions of the Electoral Act.

The panel after reviewing arguments by the applicant and respondents, dismissed the petition for lack of merit and the inability of the petitioner to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt.

After the judgment, Ibezi said he was elated with the outcome of the petition.

“I thank God and the people of Idemili North and South Federal Constituency for giving me their mandate and I promise to deliver quality representation to my people,” he said.

Ibezi said that already he had secured employment for 25 persons from his constituency and promised to do more.

He also said that his recent motion on the reactivation of Inland Ports in Warri, Onitsha, Onne, Port Harcourt and Calabar had started getting desired attention from the Federal Government.

“The House of Representatives Committee on Ports Operations will visit Onitsha Inland Ports for public hearing in few days, I appeal to our people to attend the hearing,” he said.

Chidoka was not in court when the judgment was delivered and his legal representatives hurriedly left and refused to speak to journalists.