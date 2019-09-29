As our leader and prophet Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his team continue the tour of Japan and other Asian countries with emphasis on diplomatic overtures and rallying the Biafran base to restore Biafra within the shortest possible time, we the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra commend the IPOB family in Japan for the rousing welcome and support given to our indomitable leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu during the town-hall meeting held in Nagoya and Tokyo Japan on the 21th, 22nd, 23rd and 24th of September, 2019 in the far east of Asia. The recent visit and town-hall meeting hosted in Japan brought completely the issue of Biafra to the knowledge and well informed of government and citizens of Japan.

Biafrans across the Japan have been re-energised and powered with the message of hope and restoration which has not only captivated Biafran audiences who are fortunate enough to attend these events, but has permeated the subconscious of every black African and Japanese who has come into contact with this message of redemption as evidenced by the high number of goodwill messages received by our leader from non Biafrans particularly the Japan and her citizens.

We equally commend Japanese government and her citizens for the acceptance of Biafran people within the Japanese territory. We also thank them for their regard and encouragement for Biafra struggle. Biafra agitation has God’s mandate and devine acceptance across the world and every living Biafran must embibe for our children and yet unborn children.

Biafrans across the far eastern part of the world have publicly pledged their moral and material support for Biafra restoration as piloted by IPOB and we promise to do all we can to restore Biafra at the earliest possible opportunity by the grace of Almighty God (Chukwu Okike Abiama).

Many more IPOB family meetings, influential individuals and diaspora organisations are queuing up to host our leader in various cities across Asian countries. We expect Biafrans and non-Biafrans alike to gather to welcome and listen to him preach the gospel of the restoration of Biafra at a town-hall meeting.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.