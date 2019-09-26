September 26, 2019

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says that President Muhammadu

Buhari’s off-the-point answer to questions at the United Nations General

Assembly (UNGA) interactive session is a further confirmation that he

lacks the prerequisite education to hold office as President.

The party holds that President Buhari’s off-the-point speech on climate

change, as response to direct and simple question on his plan for the

youth, confirms Mr. President’s personal inability to understand and

effectively communicate in English language as required by Section 318

(iii) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The PDP notes that President Buhari’s failure to comprehend the question

put to him and respond accordingly trashes his claims of attending

education to school certificate level and possessing a WAEC certificate,

and further brings to light the reasons for his inability to attach any

educational certificate as required in INEC form CF001.

The party states that it was obvious to all that because of President

Buhari’s inability to understand and communicate in English language (as

required by the constitution), he failed to distinguish the fact that

the text already prepared for him by his handlers had no correlation

with question put to him at the UN.

Nigerians can now see why the Buhari administration has remained

miserably incompetent, lacking in tact and desired capacity to manage

the affairs of a nation as complex, demanding and multifarious like

Nigeria.

Moreover, it has also exposed why the Buhari Presidency overtly lacks

the intellect and confidence to engage other world leaders, a situation

that has led to the diminishing of the integrity of our nation in the

international arena, in addition to the dearth in foreign direct

investment under his watch.

The PDP therefore cautions the Presidency over its press statement in

which it poured insults on Nigerians for commenting on President

Buhari’s embarrassing outing at the UN.

Instead of insulting Nigerians, the Presidency should apologize to our

citizens over the embarrassments constantly brought to our nation by

President Buhari.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary