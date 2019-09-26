September 26, 2019
Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says that President Muhammadu
Buhari’s off-the-point answer to questions at the United Nations General
Assembly (UNGA) interactive session is a further confirmation that he
lacks the prerequisite education to hold office as President.
The party holds that President Buhari’s off-the-point speech on climate
change, as response to direct and simple question on his plan for the
youth, confirms Mr. President’s personal inability to understand and
effectively communicate in English language as required by Section 318
(iii) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
The PDP notes that President Buhari’s failure to comprehend the question
put to him and respond accordingly trashes his claims of attending
education to school certificate level and possessing a WAEC certificate,
and further brings to light the reasons for his inability to attach any
educational certificate as required in INEC form CF001.
The party states that it was obvious to all that because of President
Buhari’s inability to understand and communicate in English language (as
required by the constitution), he failed to distinguish the fact that
the text already prepared for him by his handlers had no correlation
with question put to him at the UN.
Nigerians can now see why the Buhari administration has remained
miserably incompetent, lacking in tact and desired capacity to manage
the affairs of a nation as complex, demanding and multifarious like
Nigeria.
Moreover, it has also exposed why the Buhari Presidency overtly lacks
the intellect and confidence to engage other world leaders, a situation
that has led to the diminishing of the integrity of our nation in the
international arena, in addition to the dearth in foreign direct
investment under his watch.
The PDP therefore cautions the Presidency over its press statement in
which it poured insults on Nigerians for commenting on President
Buhari’s embarrassing outing at the UN.
Instead of insulting Nigerians, the Presidency should apologize to our
citizens over the embarrassments constantly brought to our nation by
President Buhari.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary